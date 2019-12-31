Watch: New Star Trek: Picard Promo Offers More Of Riker And Troi

Tomorrow we can finally say that Star Trek: Picard airs this month, marking the first time Sir Patrick Stewart has played Jean-Luc in 18 years. That would be enough of a reason for fans to seek out the CBS All Access show but Picard is also bringing back various other familiar faces from Trek past. Faces like William Riker and Deanna Troi, as played by Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis. And you can see more of Picard reuniting with his old friends in this new TV spot.

CBS revealed the 30-second promo during a football game over the weekend and it actually serves up a lot of fresh footage. Much of it gives us a better look at Picard and Troi meeting again after all these years, with Troi welcoming Jean-Luc into her cabin home and then Picard opening up to her and her husband Riker that he’s in over his head with the current situation he’s got himself into.

Aside from his interactions with the couple, we also get a glimpse of Picard being escorted by Romulan guards and are also introduced to a new character, a Vulcan Starfleet officer who tell us “everything is at stake.” On the other hand, there’s another shot of Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) getting in on the action, firing two blasters at once at some unseen opponents.

First Photos From Star Trek: Picard Debut 1 of 6

As for the situation Picard’s in, the driving force of the series will be his quest to protect a young woman – Dahj (Isa Briones) – who’s come into his care and is, as the retired Admiral reminds us in this trailer, very much in danger from evil forces out there in the galaxy. The Borg likely have something to do with it, as we know Picard’s old enemies will be back in this new show.

Star Trek: Picard finally arrives in just a few weeks, premiering on the streaming service on January 23rd. Will you be tuning in, though? Let us know in the usual place down below.