Star Trek: Voyager Star Shares Advice For Dealing With Coronavirus

In this time of crisis, as the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps through the world, many famous stars are sharing messages on social media, offering advice and encouragement to their followers. For Star Trek fans, one of Starfleet’s finest captains recently offered a few words that made us all feel a little better – Star Trek: Voyager‘s Kate Mulgrew.

Mulgrew, who played Captain Kathryn Janeway – Trek‘s first female lead – on the show for seven seasons, took to Twitter over the weekend to post some wise words. “Some advice during a troubling time: Trust science, sense and compassion to see us through. #keepcalmandcarryon,” the actress wrote in her caption, attaching an image of her iconic Trek character for good measure.

Some advice during a troubling time: Trust science, sense, and compassion to see us through. #keepcalmandcarryon pic.twitter.com/aURceqKCiU — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) March 14, 2020

This is some advice that Janeway would definitely agree with. As the U.S.S Voyager was first and foremost a science vessel, Janeway herself looked at the universe from a scientist’s perspective. Across the series’ 1995-2001 run, the captain was able to lead the Voyager crew through a lot of tough times with her pragmatism and cool head, eventually succeeding in getting them back to Earth after their very long journey home from the Delta Quadrant.

Given Mulgrew’s popularity and – as is clear from this post – her ongoing attachment to the character, fans have been wondering if she could return as Janeway on Star Trek: Picard. The actress herself, however, seems to be in two minds. On one occasion, she voiced reluctance to return. On another, however, she pitched a Kirk/Picard/Janeway movie. At least, even in her absence, Star Trek: Voyager has been well-represented on Picard‘s first season, with Seven of Nine playing a big role.

One of the things you can do to keep calm and carry on as normal during this difficult period is to make sure you catch the first half of Picard‘s two-part finale this Thursday on CBS All Access.