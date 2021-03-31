Star Wars: The Bad Batch Gets An Official New Poster

Star Wars Day is quickly approaching and Lucasfilm and Disney have a lot to celebrate. The excellent second season of The Mandalorian has washed away the bad taste left by The Rise of Skywalker and the future of the franchise on Disney+ looks bright. At this year’s gala event, we’re hoping for some further previews of the many series currently in the pipeline, and perhaps a hint as to how Star Wars will next return to the big screen. But the main attraction will be the premiere of animated show Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

This will follow the adventures of The Clone Wars‘ Clone Force 99, a unique squad of clone troopers each with special skills that make them more effective and deadly than ‘yer regular grunt. The stories will be set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope and will feature several well established characters, with The Mandalorian‘s Fennec Shand, Rogue One‘s Saw Gerrara and A New Hope‘s Grand Moff Tarkin all confirmed to make appearances.

Now, to stoke the hype fires a bit more, Disney has released a cool new poster and you can check it out below:

The Bad Batch seems to be a passion project from The Mandalorian co-creator Dave Filoni, who loved writing the characters when they appeared on The Clone Wars and thought they deserved more time in the spotlight. He’s teased that this miniseries will be a treat for the many fans of that show as well, saying:

“It follows the legacy that we started way back with George [Lucas] of telling very, very exciting adventure stories in the style of Clone Wars. It does aspire to the look and scale of those adventures… the audience really demands to have the animated series be epic.”

Right now, Filoni has the golden touch when it comes to Star Wars, so I’m down for whatever he thinks is good.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will premiere on Disney+ on May 4th, and then air weekly from May 7th.