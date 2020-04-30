Star Wars: The Clone Wars Explains Why Ahsoka’s Lightsabers Changed Color

The first trailers for Star Wars: The Clone Wars revealed a surprising development about Ahsoka Tano that we’ve only just got explained. In the original series, she sported dual green-colored lightsabers, but the promos for the show’s seventh and final season depicted them as blue. In the recent first episode of the Siege of Mandalore arc, “Old Friends Not Forgotten,” Ahsoka finally got her weapons back from Anakin Skywalker, which at last gave us some context for the change.

The Togruta former Padawan had to give up her lightsabers when she left the Jedi Order behind, but her old master returned them to her when she joined in with the effort to free Mandalore from Maul’s control. Upon presenting them, Anakin mentioned that he’d been keeping the sabers safe for her, implying that he’s been tinkering with them as he commented that they were “maybe a little better.”

It’s unclear if changing the color from green to blue was a deliberate choice on Anakin’s part or if the change came from the kyber crystals inside themselves. Anakin’s own saber is blue, so he may have altered them purposefully. Alternatively, lightsabers can adapt to better reflect their wielder, so they could have changed color simply by being temporarily owned by Anakin.

Either way, we know that Ahsoka doesn’t continue to use her classic sabers following the conclusion of the Clone Wars. At the next point in the timeline that we see her, during Star Wars Rebels, she makes use of dual white lightsabers. Symbolically, this color represents Ahsoka’s neutrality in the Force, neither Jedi nor Sith. Fans are eager to see whether Rosario Dawson’s live-action Ahsoka in The Mandalorian will get a new lightsaber color yet again.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars airs its final two episodes tomorrow (Friday, May 1st) and on Star Wars Day (Monday, May 4th).