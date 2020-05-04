As hard as it is to believe, Star Wars: The Clone Wars finally concluded the story that Dave Filoni and George Lucas started more than 10 years ago with an episode that was as tragic as it was full of action and spectacle.

After the penultimate chapter, “Shattered,” culminated in Anakin turning to the dark side and Palpatine executing Order 66, Ahsoka went on the run from the 501st platoon that accompanied her through the Siege of Mandalore. On the bright side, though, the former Jedi Padawan managed to remove Commander Rex’s chip, not only saving her friend but also increasing her likelihood of surviving the clones. Of course, with Darth Maul set loose, the clones didn’t stand much of a chance and the dark-side warrior proceeded to blow up the Star Destroyer’s hyperdrive.

Meanwhile, Rex and Ahsoka continued to fight waves after waves of Clone Troopers, refusing to kill them, even in self-defense. If you think that’s heartbreaking, wait until you hear how Filoni wrapped the episode. After barely making it out, the mothership crash-landed on a nearby moon, courtesy of Maul, killing all the clones in the process. Ahsoka and Rex paid tribute to their comrades by raising their helmets on pikes, with Ahsoka dropping her lightsaber to the ground, making it seem like she died in the crash as well.

The series’ final scene featured a Clone Wars version of Darth Vader as he found out about his former Padawan’s death, leaving audiences to reflect on the devastation of the war that Darth Sidious orchestrated from start to finish. Pretty bleak, right? Well, it seems other fans have had a difficult time handling their emotions as well.

I can't cry I can't laugh and I can't do anything I'm definitely broke thanks to Dave Filoni.. #theclonewars pic.twitter.com/8AS3KbCPb0 — sophia⁵⁰¹ (@sithankin) May 4, 2020

#TheCloneWars (spoilers) "They respected her. They listened to her. They taught her everything they knew. And when she made mistakes, when she got some of them killed, they forgave her, and they stood beside her again when it was time to return to battle." pic.twitter.com/PbPbPHKAQA — joie • ceo of ahsoka's lekku (@_joieful) May 4, 2020

Vader’s eyes are blue in this scene because he still had that last bit of anakin left in him #TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/pHuOTMs67E — no rights nelly (@LesslieFloress) May 4, 2020

2008 – 11 years old.

The Clone Wars movie released, I was instantly hooked. It became a weekly thrill to see what new adventure was next. 2020 – 23 years old.

The 12 year journey, has come to an end.

Forever grateful. Words can’t fully express what it means to me.#TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/TBWBmzXTMF — adam (@TrxpTheDarkness) May 4, 2020

A family I will miss them all so much#TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/pYeeMN5gNa — 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐢 ⧗ 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬! (@widowsoka) May 4, 2020

i think it’s been long enough since the finale aired that i can post this #TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/VHnFmns7Qv — arden🗡✨tcw finale spoilers (@_cadbanes) May 4, 2020

#TheCloneWars the fact that the last scene of clone wars is darth vader with the morai flying above him and him taking ahsoka’s lightsaber showing that there’s still good in him… i’m crying pic.twitter.com/wFOIozOkMx — chris (@pottermcu) May 4, 2020

Sometimes I do forget to admire how beautiful the animation was for this final season and the last couple of episodes because the end has been depressing to watch, but it just looked like a cinematic masterpiece and it was so *chef kiss*#TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/HRJGFGv7CF — ✧ ceo of ahsoka is the best star wars character ✧ (@ahsokasrebels) May 4, 2020

This scene is truly heartbreaking. He knows palpatine tricked him and his old life is all but dead, now he’s stuck in that suit for the rest of his life. This is so depressing seeing Anakin like this. What an ending for an amazing show. Goodbye clone wars ❤️ #TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/I5BsSDKUZJ — Noah Bennett (@DaDDyKiNs809) May 4, 2020

no words needed to be said in these last final shots of the clone wars. it was beautifully heartbreaking and i’ll never get over it #TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/hMrmihFoKL — jaz // ❗️tcw SPOILERS (@anakinfiIms) May 4, 2020

Of course, Star Wars: The Clone Wars may have finally ended on a definitive note, but fans of Ahsoka Tano should take heart, as the story of the stubborn Snips is far from over and we’ve yet to uncover her fate in future seasons of The Mandalorian.

Tell us, though, did you enjoy the show’s finale? And what were your favorite moments from it? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.