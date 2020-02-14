New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Trailer Introduces Squad 99

The hugely anticipated final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is set to drop on Disney+ on February 21st, and to keep the momentum going until the premiere, a new trailer has been released introducing fans to a group of clone troopers called Squad 99.

We learned earlier this year that the season opener for The Clone Wars’ final run is titled “The Bad Batch” and is synopsized as “Captain Rex and the Bad Batch must infiltrate an enemy base on Anaxes.” This intriguing insight into the Star Wars series’ season opener had many fans wondering what the episode would entail and now they have a much better idea with the release of the Squad 99 trailer.

The latest promo for the Disney+ series gives the world a proper introduction to the group of clone troopers that refer to themselves as the Bad Batch. Clone Force 99 is made up of defective clones with desirable mutations, and these are just the type of soldiers needed for Captain Rex’s dangerous mission behind enemy lines.

After the prequels and six seasons of the hit animated series, fans have come across all kinds of different clone troopers, but none of them are as hardcore as the ones featured in this teaser. These elite clone commandos have heightened senses, sharpshooting skills, enhanced intelligence and superhuman strength.

From the looks of this preview, Star Wars: The Clone Wars seems like it’ll be kicking things off with a bang, and its exciting first chapter will be an action-packed thrill ride that fans certainly won’t want to miss. After all, they’ve waited a long time for the show to return.

The final season premiere of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will release on Disney+ on February 21st, 2020. Until then, folks can check out other great Star Wars titles like The Mandalorian on the same streaming service or Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is currently in theaters.