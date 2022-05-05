Star Wars director details why Mando showed up in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

Everyone was excited to see the return of Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin/Mando in The Book of Boba Fett, and director Dave Filon explains what went into that successful decision.

In a report from the Direct, Filoni revealed in the Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett documentary on Disney Plus that it would have been difficult to tell the story without Mando.

“At the very beginning, Jon [Favreau] and I look through all the season and, Jon has a bunch of things he wants to accomplish, and, you know, we both like Mando, and we felt that it would be difficult for us to go a whole season without seeing him. And so, he’s a friend of Boba’s, so it makes sense to bring him back into the story.”

The Mandalorian season 3 is expected to return in late 2022, which is a long time to wait for more of his adventures with Grogu. His episodes in The Book of Boba Fett allowed viewers to catch up and where he’ll be when The Mandalorian officially comes back.

The Book of Boba Fett creator and writer Jon Favreau said that he wanted to show where Mando was emotionally, having given Grogu to Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian season 2 finale, fans were eager to learn how he was coping.

“Having The Book of Boba Fett come in the timeline and let everything settle, it allowed us to let some time pass, to take a breather, and meet The Mandalorian after he’d taken his helmet off and that The Child was no longer in his life. That father-child relationship that had developed was no longer there. And so his life, I think, would lose some of its meaning. That felt like fertile territory.”

Boba made his reappearance at the start of season 2 of The Mandalorian. He was free from the Sarlacc Pit and in search of his armor, which was worn by Marshall Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) and then given to Mando after they defeated the Krayt Dragon.

Boba and assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) retrieved the armor and helped Mando fight Moff Gideon’s Dark Troopers who were after Grogu, and then teamed up with Mando and his squad to rescue the little green guy. After the heroes won the day, Boba and Fennec travel to Mos Espa and kill the crime lord to take his throne.

These actions directly set up the plot of Boba Fett’s series and signifies how connected these two series are. It will be interesting to see if Boba will return in The Mandalorian season 3 to return the favor.

The Book of Boba Fett is available to stream on Disney Plus.