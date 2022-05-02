‘Star Wars’ Fans Prepare for Hayden Christensen’s Live-Action Return

They are bound in one unanimous agreement — no one can play Anakin Skywalker better than Hayden Christensen.

We’re less than a month away from the release of the Disney Plus miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Star Wars fans young and old are getting ready for the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker.

The debate has already kickstarted on Twitter (though it never stopped in the first place) as fans share how excited they are to see Christensen returning to play one of the most iconic roles of his career.

Some fans are busy reminiscing the old Star Wars days and how Christensen authentically brought the character of Anakin Skywalker, and later Darth Vader, to life.

Christensen’s last portrayal of the character was in 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, which is set ten years before the events of the upcoming miniseries. This makes the upcoming series his first appearance as Anakin Skywalker in 17 years, barring a vocal cameo in 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to focus on the aftermath of the titular character’s (Ewan MacGregor) failure to prevent Anakin Skywalker from joining the Dark Side of the Force and becoming the iconic villain Darth Vader. With Kenobi in exile and a rematch with his former Padawan on the horizon, the miniseries seeks to bridge the gap between the original Star Wars films, and the current iterations of the storyline.

To prepare for his beloved role, Christensen binged the “Skywalker Saga” i.e. the prequel Star Wars trilogy, as well as the Clone Wars animated series and the Star Wars Rebels animated series, both of which expanded on the relationship between the two characters beyond the Skywalker Saga.

Christensen will also be reprising the role in the upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka, which stars Rosario Dawson in the title role.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to release exclusively on Disney Plus this May 27.