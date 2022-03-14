By now, Star Wars fans must have gone through every frame of the first trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi and then some looking for clues as to what the highly-anticipated Disney Plus show will entail. Perhaps the biggest mystery so far has been the obscured gunslinger who eerily resembles everyone’s favorite scruffy-looking nerf herder in the galaxy far, far away. Is Alden Ehrenreich finally making a comeback as Han in Kenobi’s upcoming solo outing?

If some of the darker shots in the trailer featuring a gun-toting individual have confused you too, then you’re not the only one wondering if the legendary Solo is indeed making a comeback in Kenobi. Here are some of the thoughts folks have been sharing on Twitter.

So to be clear about what you're asking. You're asking if the gun that doesn't look the least bit like like Han Solo's gun is confirmation that Han Solo, who, until sometime after New Hope, doesn't believe in space wizards, will face off against an evil space wizard in Obi-Wan? https://t.co/oaB8NHWTSa — Grinchy (@Doctor_Villain_) March 14, 2022

Is Han Solo in Obi-Wan Kenobi? pic.twitter.com/B8Qrbuds42 — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) March 13, 2022

Listen I love Han Solo but putting him in the Kenobi show would break all types of logic given Han's already skeptical beliefs in the force and never meeting Obi-Wan before ANH



It's probably just Obi-Wan since we see him already in a fire fight pic.twitter.com/RDBNjjlpsF — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) March 14, 2022

One think I do like about the Disney+ Star Wars series are the teaser trailers. The ones for Mando series 1 and 2 gave away very little in terms of plot and character appearances, Book of Boba Fett also. Wouldn’t be surprised to see Alden Ehrenreich’s Han Solo in Obi-Wan Kenobi — Fin (@FinSouthKlein) March 10, 2022

I see some people think Han Solo is hiding in the shadow in the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer. Interesting 😁 pic.twitter.com/jLMOTjQL5r — Trevor Ashman (@kiwi4you) March 10, 2022

The appearance of the Rebel hero in that time period wouldn’t exactly break continuity since Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith and four years after Solo: A Star Wars Story, but taking into account the fact that he meets the titular Jedi Master for the first time during the events of A New Hope, many fans are racking their brains to figure out how an inclusion of that sort would actually play out in the narrative.

Honestly, we wouldn’t mind seeing Ehrenreich reprise his role as a younger Han Solo one last time after his own outing bombed at the box office, but the fear is that his appearance will break off the focus from Obi-Wan himself, who will only be coming to our small screens for a limited six-episode run.

Disney has shown an inclination to play its cards pretty close to the chest when it comes to Star Wars shows on its streaming service. That’s why we’ll have to wait for the show itself when it premieres on May 25 to know the answer to the gunslinger enigma.