‘Star Wars’ fans are pointing out a really specific film trope that’s everywhere you look

Cinema and TV have plenty of tropes that viewers will see repeat themselves in a different project, but fans on the Star Wars subreddit have pointed out one very specific type.

As the post explains, this is the trope of “grump/almost-apathetic men protecting a kid with special powers and seeing a son/daughter figure in them”. Sounds confusing right? Well, thanks to the examples also included you quickly get an idea of what they’re saying and how many times it actually shows up.

This trope is what fans see in the dynamic between Mando and Grogu in The Mandalorian, Geralt and Ciri in The Witcher, Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us, and Logan with Laura in Logan.

These examples also show that this dynamic is present in all kinds of media, so why is that? Well, these Redditors pitched their suggestions as to why and there are some reasonable guesses.

Along with these, Star Wars fans also offered more examples of instances where this type of relationship is present in other entertainment properties.

Now that it has been pointed out, it’s hard to not notice this trope as it appears so often in film. While it has been used throughout the history of cinema it has seemingly seen a resurgence over recent years.

Star Wars fans will get to see more of this in action when The Mandalorian returns. Right now the next season of the series is set to arrive on Disney Plus in February of 2023.