This article contains spoilers for the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett

Well, Star Wars fans, it only took just under 40 years for an official, canon answer to be delivered, but here we are. Better late than never, right?

Disney finally unleashed the first episode of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s Book of Boba Fett this morning and, rather than start off with a slow burn, the showrunners decided to get the ball rolling on Boba’s solo adventure with a bang. Never let it be said that the pair don’t know what fans of the universe set in a galaxy far, far away want, as even before the title card, episode 1 pulls back the curtain on how Fett survived his fateful encounter with the Sarlacc pit.

After falling to his apparent death at the hands of a temporarily blind Han Solo in Return of the Jedi, Fett, barely alive, regains consciousness in the belly of the Sarlacc. Utilizing his armor’s built-in flamethrower, the bounty hunter manages to give his captor a nasty case of heartburn and escape its stomach.

Upon reaching the surface of Tatooine’s inhospitable dunes, Boba again passes out and is subsequently stripped of his armor by a wandering band of Jawas. Tusken Raiders ultimately discover the still-living warrior and take him prisoner, leading directly into the events of the show.

Fan service done right? Let us know what you make of The Book of Boba Fett‘s debut episode in the usual place below!