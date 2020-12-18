Home / tv

Star Wars Fans Freaking Out Over [SPOILERS] Return In The Mandalorian

Those crazy bastards actually did it. The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale has only been out for not even a full day and the internet is already going absolutely insane at who showed up in it. Obviously, it goes without saying that spoilers will follow, but we’re assuming you’ve already seen the episode if you’re reading this.

And if you have, you’ll know that Luke Skywalker is back! After a season spent searching for a Jedi to teach Grogu the ways of the Force, Luke arrived to rescue Din Djarin and pals from a squadron of Dark Troopers. Many fans had predicted that it’d be him, too. After all, there are only a handful of surviving Jedi and he’s actively seeking students for his new Jedi Academy. Still, bringing such a massive character to The Mandalorian is a huge move and understandably, social media is going bananas.

While the reception from the vast majority of fans is unbridled joy, there are still some naysayers. For instance, many wish they’d recast the role rather than rely on de-ageing technology. The effects were very impressive – especially so for a TV show – but the character is still stuck somewhere in the uncanny valley and I suspect they’ll go back and tweak these shots over time once the methods mature.

Then again, this is a way to give Mark Hamill one more performance as Luke and that’s something to be treasured. It remains to be seen whether he’ll appear in one of the many Star Wars Disney+ shows now in production, but if he can come back in them, then all bets are off the table. In the meantime, The Mandalorian‘s third season looks set to be about Bo-Katan and Din Djarin retaking Mandalore, with the surprise announcement of The Book of Boba Fett coming as well. It’s an amazing time to be a Star Wars fan right now and all this is just washing the nasty taste of The Rise of Skywalker away.

