Star Wars Fans Freaking Out Over [SPOILERS] Return In The Mandalorian

Those crazy bastards actually did it. The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale has only been out for not even a full day and the internet is already going absolutely insane at who showed up in it. Obviously, it goes without saying that spoilers will follow, but we’re assuming you’ve already seen the episode if you’re reading this.

And if you have, you’ll know that Luke Skywalker is back! After a season spent searching for a Jedi to teach Grogu the ways of the Force, Luke arrived to rescue Din Djarin and pals from a squadron of Dark Troopers. Many fans had predicted that it’d be him, too. After all, there are only a handful of surviving Jedi and he’s actively seeking students for his new Jedi Academy. Still, bringing such a massive character to The Mandalorian is a huge move and understandably, social media is going bananas.

🚨SPOILER ALERT🚨 LUKE SKYWALKER IS IN THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 FINALE This finale was nothing short of spectacular and I need season 3 right away #TheMandalorian #TheMandalorianSpoilers pic.twitter.com/p5pz442bKV — Akashi🥀 (@Akashi4PF) December 18, 2020

cw // mando spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

LUKE SKYWALKER IS THAT BITCHpic.twitter.com/HoPVyzL9xV — Shir♡ mando spoilers (@itsmeshir) December 18, 2020

Let’s go!! Luke Skywalker is here! — Jimmy Foster (@JimmyTheFoster) December 18, 2020

I was watching the final act of the episode like “It’d be crazy if Luke Skywalker came and saved them” and then the X wing pulled up and I lost my shit. — ARMANI JORDAN ✨#fboyz (@ArmaniXJordan) December 18, 2020

i'm also so happy that we got to see Mark's face as Luke Skywalker again (cgi or whatever still was awesome) that's so special for me pic.twitter.com/olpvuiUaQv — zed | mando spoilers (@vadersanakin) December 18, 2020

Luke Skywalker has returned!!!!! #TheMandalorian let's go!!!!!! What a great way to end season 2!!! Are in for more future surprises in future upcoming seasons??!!! 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/BULCSwHBts — Dwayne Jones (@Dwayne_Jones95) December 18, 2020

My reaction when Luke Skywalker started mowing down those driods #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/o66OQVdxE8 — Ako's Husband (@_Brixks_) December 18, 2020

⚠️MANDO SPOILERS⚠️ Luke Skywalker fighting Dark Troopers in live action in the same episode with a live action Darksaber duel and Bo Katan….oh AND BOBA FETT……..WHAT THE FUCKKKKK — ⛓Chris⛓ MANDO SPOILERS ON ACCOUNT I CAN'T HELP IT (@chris_234__uhhh) December 18, 2020

#TheMandalorian #Chapter16 is some of the best Star Wars of all time. An emotionally poignant and grand finale, it’s everything I hoped for and more. Luke Skywalker (and R2-D2) were awesome, and @HamillHimself returning was a great touch. And that final scene… amazing. — Joseph Giganti (@GigantiJoseph) December 18, 2020

as soon as i saw that x-wing. i knew. my boy was here to save the day. #Mandalorian #LukeSkywalker @HamillHimself pic.twitter.com/ZT5qUJM3MU — shan🐚 (@shannarrose) December 18, 2020

The Mandalorian Fan Art Imagines Luke Skywalker Coming To Grogu's Aid 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The last 5 minutes of the finale of #TheMandalorian did more justice to the legend of Luke Skywalker than the entire God awful sequel trilogy ever did!! Stick around after the end credits though…#BobaFett is king!! pic.twitter.com/C7CmVJZ1QN — Gazzo (@gazzo59) December 18, 2020

@themandalorian

HOLY SHIT, THAT WAS LUKE FUCKING SKYWALKER #DinDjarin REMOVED HIS HELMET AGAIN, SO HIS SON COULD REMEMBER HIS FACE #LukeSkywalker #mandolorian #Grogu — Ria (@Paria9921) December 18, 2020

#StarWars has always been a story about hope. Seeing the original bringer of that hope appear on screen tonight brought something back to my soul. Hope. #imajedi #likemyfatherbeforeme #Mandalorian #lukeskywalker @HamillHimself #maytheforcebewithyou — DMFlowers (@Queerbuilder) December 18, 2020

STOP IM LOSING MY FUCKING MIND LUKE SKYWALKER HOLY SHIT — izabelle ☾ (@izabelleclarrk) December 18, 2020

Luke SKYWALKER IS IN MANDALORIAN!!!!! OMGGGGGGGVVG — Ethan Timmins (@_ethxn_timminss) December 18, 2020

#TheMandalorian SPOILERS THIS IS LUKE SKYWALKER’S UNIVERSE AND WE’RE JUST LIVING IN IT!! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/vzG8CaKs3Z — Thomas ✨ (@ThomasEsmore) December 18, 2020

While the reception from the vast majority of fans is unbridled joy, there are still some naysayers. For instance, many wish they’d recast the role rather than rely on de-ageing technology. The effects were very impressive – especially so for a TV show – but the character is still stuck somewhere in the uncanny valley and I suspect they’ll go back and tweak these shots over time once the methods mature.

Then again, this is a way to give Mark Hamill one more performance as Luke and that’s something to be treasured. It remains to be seen whether he’ll appear in one of the many Star Wars Disney+ shows now in production, but if he can come back in them, then all bets are off the table. In the meantime, The Mandalorian‘s third season looks set to be about Bo-Katan and Din Djarin retaking Mandalore, with the surprise announcement of The Book of Boba Fett coming as well. It’s an amazing time to be a Star Wars fan right now and all this is just washing the nasty taste of The Rise of Skywalker away.