‘Star Wars’ fans name their dream cameos for ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett and The Bad Batch

Star Wars fans are naming which characters they would love to see cameo in the remaining episodes of The Book of Boba Fett. While The Mandalorian took some time to warm up when it comes to crossovers and connections to the wider galaxy, its first spinoff has wasted no time in dropping in the fan service. The first two episodes have revealed how Fett escaped the Sarlaac pit, explored the culture of the Tusken Raiders, and dropped in a couple of cameos to boot.

But the hope from fans is that what we’ve seen so far is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to returning characters. Redditor u/anthonystrader18 got the ball rolling on the r/BookofBobaFett subreddit by pitching their personal dream cameos. They went for Cad Bane, Qi’ra, Bossk, Din Djarin, Cobb Vanth, Mace Windu, and Han Solo (either Harrison Ford or Alden Ehrenreich).

That’s an interesting roster, some more likely than others, and fans in the comments had a range of reactions. Unsurprisingly, many agreed that Cad Bane, one of the most popular characters to come from the animated Star Wars universe, should make his live-action debut soon.

Others disagreed that Samuel L. Jackson’s Mace Windu should be resurrected like Boba.

As for alternate cameos, another bounty hunter — the headscarf-wearing Dengar — was an unexpectedly popular choice.

Another intriguing left-field idea was Omega, as recently introduced in The Bad Batch. It would be interesting to see Fett discover he has a younger sister.

Out of these suggestions, the one that’s been most teed up so far on the show is Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra, as episode two heavily hinted that the Crimson Dawn — the crime syndicate Han’s ex took over from Darth Maul, as per the comics — is secretly operating on Tatooine. A walk-on part for Pedro Pascal’s Mando seems plausible, too.

We’ll have to see what’s next for Mos Espa’s new daimyo when The Book of Boba Fett continues this Wednesday on Disney Plus.