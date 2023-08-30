‘Star Wars’ fans ponder the fate of a Jedi betrayer after ‘The Clone Wars’

The Disney Plus Star Wars line-up has continually delighted hardcore fans by bringing characters from The Clone Wars and Rebels into live-action. The Mandalorian brought Bo-Katan life, while The Book of Boba Fett did the same for grizzled bounty hunter Cad Bane. But Ahsoka is doing it better than anyone before, with almost the entire cast of Rebels here in live-action.

Now some are wondering whether one more key The Clone Wars character is due a comeback. Jedi Knight Barris Offee’s arc saw her gradually becoming disillusioned with the Jedi Order due to their militaristic actions during the ongoing wars. This led to her orchestrating a bombing of the Jedi Temple and attempting to frame Ahsoka for the crime. Offee was rumbled by Anakin, put on trial, and promptly imprisoned.

Her ultimate fate is unknown, though it doesn’t seem likely she simply spent the rest of her days rotting in a cell. Over on r/StarWars, they’re swapping theories and one may solve a burning Ahsoka mystery. We know that captured Jedi are occasionally offered a chance to become Imperial Inquisitors, so perhaps Offee took the job?

As for her ultimate fate? Well, in Ahsoka the enigmatic masked figure Marrok is setting tongues wagging, so maybe someone from the former Jedi Knight’s past is about to come back to haunt her? Other replies counter that by pointing out that Marrok is referred to by male pronouns, though this could once again be careful misdirection on Dave Filoni’s part.

Either way, Offee is a dangling loose end and by now everyone should know that Star Wars simply cannot abide a story left untold. Expect her to return at some point.