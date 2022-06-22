‘Star Wars’ fans say Obi-Wan Kenobi once again made a terrible decision in the finale

This article contains spoilers for the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi throughout

Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s first season is now complete and fulfilled the promise of showing Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen squaring off against one another for the first time since 2005’s Revenge of the Sith.

In the end, we got two battles. The first saw a weakened Obi-Wan helpless against Vader’s strength and fury, ending up dragged through flames in a dark echo of their last duel. Today’s finale saw the rematch, with Obi-Wan having found his mojo, warmed up his lightsaber skills, and reconnected with the Force. At the end of this bout, Vader was on the ropes: his life support disabled, helmet smashed open and left gasping for air.

And, seizing his only opportunity to rid the galaxy of a child-murdering tyrant, Obi-Wan corrected the mistake he made on Mustafar all those years ago and finally killed Darth Vader.

Well, that’s what he should have done. Instead, Obi-Wan simply walked away. Again. We all know Obi-Wan kind of had to as if he kills Vader the Skywalker saga doesn’t happen, but fans are calling foul anyway:

I know canon and all but logically why didn’t Obi-Wan kill Darth Vader in the finale of the #obiwankenobi show?#ObiWan #Kenobi — cobblepot (@isongrobert) June 22, 2022

obi-wan really just took the crown for jedi incompetence with his second (second) time deciding not to kill darth vader and saving hundreds of thousands of people from being murdering — J.R. (@getjoesoxon) June 22, 2022

Just kill Darth Vader, Obi-Wan…come on. #Kenobi — Todd of Todds. (@ToddThere) June 22, 2022

Others argue that Obi-Wan could never kill Anakin, even if he believes that his former friend is beyond saving:

Kenobi was literally crying seeing Vader/Anakin barely moving and breathing. he knows he can beat him again if he wanted to. but he can't bring himself to do it because it's his brother. he would've done it prob if it wasn't for cannon/if Kenobi didn't see his face in that moment — RattCast (@RattCast) June 22, 2022

I’m at peace with #ObiWan … Do feel like Anakin and Obi Wan relationship is the reason they can’t kill each other.. Master and Apprentice. — Deep Singh Musicc (@Desihoodmusicc) June 22, 2022

For some fans, this emotional moment broke them:

That actually brought tears to my eyes. The fart that after all of that, Obi still couldn’t bring himself to kill anakin…how much pain can one man take #ObiWan — kell (@thatMASONjar) June 22, 2022

the way obi-wan led MULTIPLE people to kill vader yet can't do it himself….. it's almoat like he physically and emotionally can Not kill anakin so he puts the responsibility of other people so he doesn't have to face it himself — aubs! (@bestanakin) June 22, 2022

We guess it is a little much to expect Obi-Wan to coldheartedly murder someone they’ve known since they were a child when they can’t fight back. Though, try explaining that to the people of Alderaan a decade or so down the line…

Whatever the case, at least Obi-Wan Kenobi successfully threaded the needle of squeezing in an Obi-Wan/Vader story without directly contradicting the events of A New Hope. Plus, it was nice to finally see Hayden Christensen peering out of that iconic helmet.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is available to stream in full on Disney Plus.