‘Star Wars’ fans swoon for ‘The Matrix star on ‘The Acolyte’￼

Carrie-Anne Moss is a confirmed cast member in The Acolyte series and many Star Wars fans are heaping praise upon her. Moss played the badass martial artist Trinity in The Matrix movies, and they’re ready to see her back on their screens, only this time in a far-away galaxy.

Lucasfilm has unveiled the full cast list for The Acolyte and the series is currently in production. It’s being developed by Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland and will reportedly be a female-centric story. The Acolyte has been described as a mystery-thriller that explores shadowy secrets and the Dark Side powers at the end of the High Republic era. It’s unclear who Moss will play, but people are already theorizing (and hoping) it’s a major one.

Here’s what fans are saying about the iconic Carrie-Anne Moss joining The Acolyte.

The news is still setting in for some people. Moss joining George Lucas’ legendary galaxy is like a dream come true.

carrie-ann moss in the acolyte its like everything is coming up milhouse and im milhouse — ari (@arianeanindita) November 7, 2022

It’s always appropriate to quote The Simpsons, and with this casting, literally, everyone is winning.

Carrie-Anne Moss is in THE ACOLYTE!!! pic.twitter.com/lWWBQQsoX9 — Braddington (@bradwhipple) November 7, 2022

Trinity and Neo are one of the best duos in cinematic history. The only thing that would make this better is if Keanu Reeves joined Star Wars. Maybe now he will.

Picking people for my gifs this week.



After seeing the Acolyte is in production and who's in it I choose Carrie-Ann Moss for this week! pic.twitter.com/IAZ2nY65Cq — Kathy Godwin (@kathy_godwin) November 7, 2022

Some fans are already claiming their gifs and Trinity makes the perfect character to use for entering this new (and technically old) era in the Star Wars universe.

carrie anne moss is in the acolyte???? oki queen — bella (@itsbellaxrose) November 7, 2022

Moss has reached royalty status as a science fiction icon. Trinity is one of the greatest heroines of all time, but Moss’ credits don’t end there. She’s killed it in Jessica Jones and Memento and she’ll certainly deliver a great performance in this.

The full cast includes Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-Jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Moss. The series was originally set for 2023, but because of the delays, we might not see it until 2024. Hopefully, it’s sooner rather than later.