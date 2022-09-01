‘Star Wars’ fans wonder if we’ll be getting more Anakin force-ghost action

It is no secret that when a Jedi dies, they could reappear in a “force-ghost form” to interact with the living; mostly to pass down wisdom to other living Jedis. And while Anakin Skywalker had a brief appearance in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, fans wondered if we get to see him in the future, this time as a recurring character as a ghost.

It was pointed out on r/StarWars by Reddit user u/–TheForce– (how convenient), that Anakin Skywalker is dead in the events of The Mandalorian and onward. This is important as Luke reappeared in the Star Wars franchise on Disney Plus.

Since Luke is somewhat a secondary character in the Disney Plus series, and Hayden Christensen expressed interest in being more involved in the franchise, OP wondered if the two characters will ever interact in a future series.

Plenty of fans believe that father and son would reunite in future Star Wars titles. One show that fans pointed out is the upcoming series, Ahsoka, as it has already been confirmed that Christensen will be returning as Skywalker. It may not be a Luke and Anakin interaction, but we could expect a reunion of sorts between the Jedi and their Padawan, similar to what we saw at the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Others recommended OP to read Shadows of the Sith, as the two already interacted in the Star Wars canon. But apparently, it was a very short conversation.

But despite confirmation of Christensen returning to the franchise in the upcoming series, some fans admitted that they don’t want that to happen. They believe that the use of “force ghosts” should be limited, like how Qui Gon Jinn’s return was only at the very end, despite Kenobi’s constant calls for advice. Additionally, according to some fans who read canon novels, creating a “force ghost” could be painful.

So essentially, there is a high chance that Anakin Skywalker w\could appear in Ahsoka as a “force ghost”. But just because it’s possible, fans are split if they want it to be a reoccurring thing. Moments with the fallen Jedi should be during emotional and powerful moments like in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Star Wars Episode 6. So while a reunion between friends is more likely to happen in the upcoming Disney Plus series, don’t expect a father and son reunion as well, at least on screen.