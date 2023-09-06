‘Star Wars’ is returning to the big screen, but not in the way you expect

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 4.

Star Wars is coming to the big screen yet again but this time it is not for any prequel, sequel, or special edition movie. In fact, it isn’t even for a movie at all! That’s right, Disney Plus is hyping up its series Ahsoka so much, they are bringing the forthcoming episode 5 to theater screens.

Billed as an Ahsoka “Midseason Fan Celebration,” the Star Wars account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a link to the website GoFoBo.com in order to RSVP.

Next #TanoTuesday, experience Episode 5 of @AhsokaOfficial on the big screen.



Click below to RSVP for available screenings near you: https://t.co/zfeKbbvMvf pic.twitter.com/PUROkoTNwx — Star Wars (@starwars) September 6, 2023

The screening is certainly not a wide release by any stretch of the imagination. However, it will be an opportunity for fans to show up at a few major hubs around the U.S. to dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters, and presumably, make the kind of lightsaber vocalizations that Liam Neeson and Ewan McGregor were forbidden from doing on the set of The Phantom Menace.

New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston are just some of the major metropolitan areas listed on the event’s website where the screenings will take place. Those lucky enough to attend will appear to be getting an exclusive first-look at the episode compared to those who are streaming it at home next Tuesday since screenings are scheduled for one hour prior to the usual premiere time slot, at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET, rather than 6 pm PT/9 pm ET.

With the way this week’s episode ended — featuring a brief but highly celebrated cameo from Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker — it only makes sense Disney would want to ride that hype train all the way to the theaters. After all, the poster for the event features Anakin so it’s pretty much all but confirmed he will be appearing even more in the next episode.

Ahsoka episode 5 drops on Disney Plus on “Tano Tuesday” on September 12.