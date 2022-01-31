‘Star Wars Rebels’ actor wants in on the live-action universe

The Star Wars franchise has spawned several novels, films, shows, video games, and even theme park attractions. In 2014, Star Wars Rebels, an animated television series set in the universe of the films, was released. The series featured many original characters and introduced new ones. One of the recurring characters from the second season until the fourth and final season was Fenn Rau, voiced by Scottish actor Kevin McKidd.

Fenn Rau was a Mandalorian who served as protector of the planet Concord Dawn and part of the Protectors organization, with the mandate to guard Mandalore’s royal family. On Twitter, when a fan of the Disney Plus series, The Mandalorian, tweeted that McKidd should reprise his role as Fenn Rau in the third season, McKidd quoted the tweet and replied, “I agree!”



Season three of The Mandalorian has been anticipated for a while now. Last month, Carl Weathers, who plays bounty hunter Greef Karga on the show, tweeted that filming had already begun. Unfortunately, no official announcement or release date has been made by Disney Plus so fans are still in the dark.

Mandalorian, season #3 begins for Yours Truly, on tomorrow. Greef Karga will be back on Disney+. #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) October 12, 2021

Luckily for Mandalorian fans, another Star Wars spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett, aired its fifth episode last week, and viewers were treated to an exclusive Mandalorian episode, which followed up on Din Djarin and the events of the second season.

If McKidd is granted the opportunity to portray Fenn Rau again, it will be his first role in a while. He was last seen reprising his Grey’s Anatomy character Owen Hunt on Station 19 and an episode of HBO’s anthology series, Room 104.