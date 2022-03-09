Following conflicting reactions to The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars fans are desperate for a fresh and interesting foray into the galaxy. While they await The Mandalorian‘s third season, many fans have fixated their gaze on Disney Plus’ upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series, which sees Ewan McGregor return as everyone’s favorite smart-mouthed Jedi Knight, is set to launch on Disney Plus on May 25 of this year.

A longstanding fan favorite from Star Wars Rebels was recently confirmed as an addition to the upcoming six-part series: the Grand Inquisitor will reportedly join the show’s abundance of new faces, alongside confirmed characters Anakin Skywalker, Owen Lars, and fellow Inquisitor Reva.

The appearance of at least two Inquisitors is a delightful possibility, particularly for fans of Star Wars Rebels. The Grand Inquisitor won over the show’s audience, and both he and Reva could inject some much-needed depth into the increasingly stale slate of live-action Star Wars releases.

Rumors both about Reva’s and the Grand Inquisitor’s involvement in the series have been lending hype to the show for weeks. Recent “first look” photos confirmed that both characters will appear in the series, and stirred up another round of hype for Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s official release.

A series of photos shared by Entertainment Weekly shows actress Moses Ingram following her transformation into an imposing member of the Inquisitorius. She promises to present a menacing new threat to the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi, as the show’s first confirmed force-sensitive Jedi hunter. Ingram previously portrayed Jolene in Netflix’s award-winning The Queen’s Gambit.

The actor behind the Grand Inquisitor has yet to be confirmed, but rumors abound that Rupert Friend will join the cast as the intimidating Master of the Inquisitorius. Friend was recently seen sporting white makeup on the set of Obi-Wan Kenobi, according to reporting from the Bespin Bulletin, which aligns with the pale-faced appeal of the deadly Star Wars character. Friend is best known for his portrayal of the titular character in 2015’s Hitman: Agent 47.

Speaking of Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s confirmed collection of villains, Moses noted that Reva, the Grand Inquisitor, and Darth Vader “share a common dark-side goal.”

“They’re on the same team,” she said.

Several other Inquisitors will reportedly join Moses and Friend on set. At least one other actor, Sung Kang — of Fast & Furious fame — is reportedly set to join Moses and Friend in their Jedi-hunting task, a tantalizing prospect for Star Wars fans.