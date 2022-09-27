Mando? More like Man-deux.

The Disney Plus era of Star Wars has provided some amazing moments for fans, but right now many are fawning over the buddy-cop bromance between Boba Fett and Din Djarin.

First we got Boba Fett flying into The Mandalorian, which established their connection and gave fans the long-awaited return of the original (on-screen) Mando. Djarin returned the favor in The Book of Boba Fett by helping Fett battle through the streets of Mos Espa to establish his position as the new boss in town.

It was clear after The Book of Boba Fett concluded that Djarin’s scene-stealing far outpaced the titular star. We luckily got a bit of both of them on screen together, with both Din Djarin and Boba Fett side-by-side, conversing, grunting, and kicking ass.

With a little time for reflection, and with Andor fresh on our minds and the third season of The Mandalorian inching closer every day, one Star Wars stan on Reddit has accurately stated that the Star Wars universe would greatly benefit from a bit more of this helmeted odd couple:

Or maybe it should be called Interstellar Mando Bros.?

This comment might be our favorite, especially the part about Boba not considering himself a true Mandalorian, and Din rejecting that notion to the effect of saying without saying, “Nah fam, you’re a Mandalorian.”

Another user nails it with their take on how these men of little words find a connection, with their dialogue dripping with manly emotion:

As one other user puts it, rather than the speculation about Boba being out for and even hunting down Din, instead they’re just two guys who mutually respect each other:

If you haven’t queued up the trailer for season three of The Mandalorian yet, take a peak below and you tell us — it sure seems a lot more Mando madness is in store for us. Hopefully, that extends beyond this series as well:

All we know for now is that season three will come out in 2023.