‘Star Wars’ supporters state the case for an unlikely character making the biggest mistake in franchise history

Star Wars fans are ruminating over who was behind what may be the most epic blunder in the franchise’s history.

Kevy96 sparked a heated discussion in the r/StarWars subreddit with their post, “Has Yaddle made the single largest mistake that any character has ever made in Star Wars Canon?”

The OP describes the events that transpired in Tales of the Jedi‘s fourth episode, which saw Jedi Master Yaddle discover a secret meeting between Count Dooku and Darth Sidious. Rather than alert the Jedi of Dooku’s betrayal and wait for backup, Yaddle makes the fatal error of engaging in a lightsaber battle with Dooku and Sidious alone, being handily defeated as a result.

In Drzhivago’s view, Yaddle’s unilateral actions illustrated how hubris has a way of flipping the odds in the battle of good versus evil.

DarthToto had a slightly more nuanced take on why Yaddle decided to go it alone. They argued that her emotions may have clouded her judgement, because Dooku had been her close friend before he turned to the Dark Side. In light of their personal relationship, Yaddle may have believed that she could persuade him to have a change of heart. Their post was upvoted over a thousand times.

ComradeDread also expressed compassion for Yaddle. They pointed out that Dooku was so trusted by that Jedi that even Mace Windu was deceived by his two-faced nature. They suggested that Yaddle may have been so confused by her discovery of Dooku with Darth Sidious that she failed to recognize how far gone he was.

Even though Yaddle and Dooku has a platonic relationship, her reaction to his betrayal was similar to Padmé Amidala when she discovered that her husband Anakin Skywalker has turned to the Dark Side. Yaddle and Padmé held Dooku and Anakin in such high esteem that they put themselves in harm’s way sooner than believe their companions were lost causes.

