‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ chronological timeline explained

The newest animated Star Wars project has finally arrived, with Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi landing on Disney Plus. Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi consists of a series of shorts — a total of six — with half the episodes focusing on Ahsoka Tano, while the other half focus on Count Dooku. The series was helmed by Dave Filoni — who worked on The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars — which the series borrows its art style from. He also created the series Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance, and the spinoff of The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

While it focuses on Ahsoka and Dooku, the series is not linear, with multiple episodes skipping time, showing us the otherwise unexplored backstory of characters we know and love. Let’s take a look at when in the Star Wars timeline Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi takes place, and give you a guide in chronological order.

Around 60 BBY-50 BBY – episode 2 – ‘Justice’

We start with the second episode of the series which follows Jedi Master Dooku and his young Padawan Qui-Gon Jinn. Qui-Gon was made Dooku’s Padawan in roughly 68 BBY while Qui-Gon took on Obi-Wan Kenobi as Padawan in roughly 45 BBY, therefore this episode takes place somewhere between those two years. As Qui-Gon and Dooku seem to know each other well while they attempt to rescue Senator Dagonet’s son, it would seem that the year might be closer to 45 BBY than 68 BBY. The episode also lays the seeds of dissent in Dooku for his upcoming abandonment of the Jedi Order, which would support it being closer to 45 BBY.

44 BBY – episode 3 – ‘Choices’

This episode might be the most obvious episode timeline-wise as there is no jumps forward, and there is an event that firmly cements it in Star Wars canon. Mace Windu and Dooku, both Jedi Masters, journey to Raxus Secundus to retrieve the body of Jedi Master Katri, but Dooku believes that there is more to Master Katri’s death than the witness Senator Larik let on. At the end of the episode, once Dooku and Windu brought Katri’s killers to justice and returned her body to Coruscant, Mace Windu is given Katri’s seat on the Jedi High Council. We know that Mace Windu was appointed to the Jedi High Council at the age of 28 and that he was born in the year 72 BBY. Therefore the episode must have taken place in the year 44 BBY.

36 BBY-34 BBY – episode 1 – ‘Life and Death’

The first episode of the series follows the birth of Ahsoka Tano. Ahsoka was first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars at 14 years old when she became the Padawan of Anakin Skywalker. We know that the Clone Wars began in 22 BBY, so Ahsoka was therefore born in 36 BBY. But that is just for the opening scene, as the rest of the short follows Ahsoka and her mother Pav-Ti as she takes her little baby hunting. However, she is still swaddled by her mother and is not too much older, perhaps one or two years old, placing the time at around 34 BBY.

32 BBY – episode 4 – ‘The Sith Lord’

This episode is the last episode to feature Count Dooku and it takes place only two years after the first episode with Ahsoka’s birth. As the opening of the episode takes place during Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace with Qui-Gon Jinn reporting that he may have encountered a Sith Lord on Tatooine – we know when this episode takes place. Both his encounter with Darth Maul on Tattooine and his eventual death on Naboo at the hands of Darth Maul occur in 32 BBY. So even when we skip ahead in time midway through the episode after the death of Dooku’s former apprentice we are still in 32 BBY.

22 BBY – 19 BBY – episode 5 – ‘Practice Makes Perfect’

Ahsoka is relatively new to the Jedi Order and Anakin Skywalker at the beginning of episode five. In ‘Practice Makes Perfect’ Ahsoka undergoes a training exercise, only for Anakin to undermine said training and propose an even rougher exercise. As this would be near the beginning of her training during the Clone Wars, the episode starts around when the Clone Wars began in 22 BBY. Her training pits her against Captain Rex and his clone regiment as they fire at her with their blasters set to stun.

The episode then jumps forward two maybe three years later as Anakin somewhat resembles his appearance in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, with longer hair, and the clone troopers are wearing their Phase II clone trooper armor, with the blue highlights. Therefore this part of the episode probably takes place just before she left the Jedi Order, which occurred in 19 BBY, so probably 20 BBY. The episode ends with her and Rex escaping Order 66, which took place in 19 BBY.

19 BBY – 18 BBY – episode 6 – ‘Resolve’

The last episode of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is the episode that takes place closer to the events of the Original Trilogy, right after Revenge of the Sith. It begins in 19 BBY at the funeral of Padmé Amidala. As the episode progresses we see Ahsoka develop her relationship with Senator Bail Organa and then make a new life for herself briefly away from her life as a former Jedi, trying to stay undercover and not draw attention to herself. This would take place soon after the funeral so we can place it around 18 BBY. At the end of the episode, she defeats an Inquisitor and contacts Organa to help her relocate some people she was working with. This sets up her later adventures in Star Wars Rebels and the upcoming Disney Plus Ahsoka series.

It can be hard to narrow down the dates for when events occur in the Star Wars universe, but we feel like we have done a thorough job in nailing down these Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi shorts. Of course, the exact dates would be impossible to determine, but if you wish to view the series in chronological order, it would be best to watch it in the following order, episodes 2, 3, 1, 4, 5, 6. You can stream Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi on Disney Plus.