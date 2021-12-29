‘Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett’ full theme released online

Warning: this article contains light spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian season two.

Coinciding with the release of the first episode of the Disney Plus series The Book of Boba Fett, the full theme song from the show has been released online. Check it out right here.

The track, by virtuoso composer Ludwig Göransson, sounds decidedly less traditionally Spaghetti Western-like than the previous, woodwind-heavy theme he did for The Mandalorian, of which The Book of Boba Fett is a spinoff. However, the vocal chanting in the track is still quite reminiscent of the work of Ennio Morricone, a composer synonymous with the Spaghetti Western genre and who is well known for featuring the timbre of vocals as an instrument in his music, without a singer uttering a single word. Göransson’s track does the same, with the short phrases of phonemes from the chorus somewhat resembling Morricone’s main theme to Sergio Leone’s Zapata Western A Fistful of Dynamite.

Similar to A Fistful of Dynamite, the plot of The Book of Boba Fett also centers around a revolution of sorts. Only it’s not the Mexican revolution from the 1910s on Earth, but a plot that follows Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett in a galaxy far, far away usurping the throne of a criminal syndicate on the desert planet Tatooine that his former employer once ruled, Jabba the Hutt.

We got the first tease of Boba returning to the Star Wars universe at the end of The Mandalorian‘s second season. An end-credit scene of the finale saw him and his mercenary pal, Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand, set the stage for the spinoff by killing Matthew Wood’s Bib Fortuna.

Watch The Book of Boba Fett‘s first episode on Disney Plus now.