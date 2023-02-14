‘Star Wars’ theory suggests Anakin was the reason Ahsoka survived Order 66

Order 66 was one of the most consequential moments in Star Wars galactic history. This was the culmination of Darth Sidious’ prequel trilogy scheming and the moment the tide truly turned against the Jedi Order as the clone troopers they were fighting alongside attacked them. Most Jedi Masters were unable to deflect concentrated blaster rifle fire from all angles and, by the end of the day, there were just a handful of desperate survivors.

Ahsoka Tano was one of the most prominent Jedi to make it out, going on to appear in Rebels, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Tales of the Jedi, and soon in her own Disney Plus show Ahsoka. But one fan theory suggests her survival is down to the very man who personally wiped out the Jedi Temple: her former master Anakin Skywalker:

We think this is exactly what Filoni was trying to say in Tales of the Jedi, as he recognized that for all the Jedi’s ability to block and deflect blaster fire they wouldn’t survive against sustained fire from all angles as seen in the Battle of Geonosis in Attack of the Clones. Fans agree:

It’s like poetry, it rhymes:

Others point out that her dual-saber style is influenced by Anakin, based on his experience of dueling Count Dooku:

But all said this isn’t so much a fan theory as the actual message Dave Filoni was communicating:

With The Mandalorian‘s third season right around the corner we should expect news on Ahsoka soon. The show is currently in post-production and is expected to land in the summer, though we don’t have an exact release date. Expect some indications of what’s next for her in The Mandalorian and we can almost guarantee that the season finale will wrap up with an Ahsoka trailer.