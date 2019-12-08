First Stargirl Trailer Reveals The DC Universe’s Newest Heroine

A third original live-action series is joining Titans and Doom Patrol on DC Universe this spring in the form of Stargirl. Whereas those two productions are notable for being darker and more mature than most other DC TV shows, this one will have a completely different tone. And you can get a feel for that in this first teaser trailer, which just debuted this evening.

The short promo opens with Courtney Whitmore herself, Brec Bassinger, standing in front of some high school lockers with co-stars Christopher James Baker, Angelika Washington and Yvette Monreal, with the foursome labelled “a new generation of superheroes.” These three actors’ characters have yet to be announced, but it seems they’ll become Stargirl’s pals in fighting crime. “The staff chose me,” we hear Bassinger say. “And I chose you.”

Make sure to keep watching past the title card reveal, too, as that’s where the good stuff is: our first brief clip of actual footage from the show. It sees Courtney in full costume, with her trusty Cosmic Staff in hand.

You might be picking up something of an Arrowverse vibe from even just this short teaser, with the tone much more optimistic and teen-centric than the likes of Titans. It’s pretty fitting, then, that Stargirl is due to be shared between DC Universe and The CW. Episodes will first drop on the streaming service before the network airs them the following day.

In addition to the cast of talented newcomers we see here, there are several famous faces involved in the series as well. For one, Joel McHale will play Starman, whose staff Courtney inherits, while Luke Wilson is Pat Dugan, the heroine’s stepfather and the former superhero S.T.R.I.P.E. Brian Stapf, meanwhile, is Wildcat, Henry Thomas is Doctor Mid-Nite and Lou Ferrigno Jr. is Hourman.

As you can guess, the Justice Society will be a major element of Stargirl as well, and the villains will be the Injustice Society, with Joy Osmanski featuring as Tigress, Neil Hopkins as Sportsmaster and Nelson Lee as Dragon King.

Stargirl has yet to be given a release date, but expect it in the second quarter of 2020.