Starz drops teaser trailer and release date for ‘Power’ prequel ‘Raising Kanan’

The second season of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s acclaimed Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set to hit Starz this August. Fans can get their first taste of what the season has in store in a brand new series teaser trailer dropped by the network today.

The show will continue to tell the origin story of fan-favorite Kanan Stark, played by executive producer 50 Cent in the original series and played here by MeKai Curtis. Kanan spends his childhood on the mean streets of 1990s Queens exploring the criminal underworld dominated by his dealer mother, Raquel, played by Patina Miller. In the second season, the rift between mother and son widens as Raquel expands her enterprise and consolidates her power as Kanan struggles to find a place in her world.

Kanan will continue to search for clues about his hidden past and his biological father, bringing him ever closer to a confrontation with Detective Howard. Meanwhile, his Uncle seeks to expand his record label, bringing him into conflict with Raquel as she fears her little brother and trusted confidante slipping away from her.

“Family. Us. I know we got our differences,” Raq says in the teaser. “But at the end of the day, we blood. And that’s way more important than any static that’s between us.”

The season two cast also features Omar Epps, London Brown, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Antonio Ortiz, and Shanley Caswell, with Quincy Brown and Toby Sandeman in recurring roles.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan will air on Starz beginning August 14.