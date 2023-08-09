Steal some of Charity Lawson’s best looks from this season of ‘The Bachelorette’

With these pieces, you are sure to feel just like the Bachelorette.

If there is one thing to know about The Bachelorette‘s current lead, Charity Lawson, she will be dressed to impress week after week, consistently playing with different styles, colors, patterns, and textures.

If you are anything like us and are fashion-lovers at your core, you may find yourself wondering where Charity gets her clothes for group dates, one-on-one dates, rose ceremonies, and more…

With the beloved 20th season of The Bachelorette coming to a close in just a few weeks, we pinpointed some of Charity Lawson’s best looks she wore throughout her wild journey for those who want to steal her style. From dresses to athleisure to everything in between, we got you covered!

With six different looks that we just can’t get enough of, it’s safe to say we will be shopping to our heart’s content until the infamous “The Men Tell All” premieres this Monday on ABC.

Show Me Your Mumu — $188

Photo via @bacheloretteabc on Instagram

If you were obsessed with this casual little number Charity wore in the Big Easy a few weeks back just like we were, fortunately, you can purchase it for yourself at Show Me Your Mumu for $188.

“Look absolutely darling in the Carrie Collared Dress! A collared neck, blouson sleeves, and flowy ruffled skirt make this the perfect little dress for all occasions. This cute lightweight mini includes an adjustable belt to show off your figure. Channel your inner country pop star with tall cowboy boots and oversized hat.”

With this adorable piece, you are sure to feel just like the bachelorette yourself, roaming the streets of New Orleans with the dreamy Joey Graziadei (and it seriously doesn’t get better than that).

Hervé Léger from Bloomingdales — $1374 (on sale)

Photo via @bacheloretteabc on Instagram

If you loved this dress Charity wore on her one-on-one date with Dotun Olubeko (which seriously had our hearts melting), you better purchase it quick! This piece was designed by Hervé Léger specifically for its 150th anniversary, and chances are it won’t be around for much longer.

“In a fitting tribute to our 150th anniversary, Hervé Léger designed this dress to be the perfect piece for any formal occasion, finished with a dramatic, floor sweeping layer of fringe. As an homage to Bloomingdale’s iconic 59th street flagship, the label focused on an architectural, sculptural silhouette that embodies a sleek sense of ease, intending the movement of the fringe to capture the fast-paced, dynamic energy of New York City, where Bloomingdale’s was born.”

You can purchase this show-stopping dress at Bloomingdales for $1374 (and it is on sale from $2290… yikes). Despite its outrageous price tag, given how breathtaking Charity looked in this piece, it is soooo worth it in the long run.

Joy Cioci New York — $2,998

Photo via @bacheloretteabc on Instagram

This mini dress was an absolute moment for Charity Lawson, perfect for a bride-to-be (We are talking to you, Joey and Dotun). Based on the nearly $3000 price tag, there is clear reason why this dress is absolutely stunning!

“The Gigi Crystal Mini Dress is a breathtaking and enchanting garment that effortlessly combines elegance, sparkle, and a touch of fairytale charm. This dress is designed to make a statement and capture attention with its dazzling crystal embellishments and ethereal tulle fabric.”

If you are wanting this dress for a special occasion, definitely be careful. Each piece is made-to-order and can take up to six weeks to arrive, so if you are looking to purchase this sexy little number, be sure to order it at Joy Cioci New York with plenty of time to spare.

Alo Yoga — $88 (top) and $78 (skirt)

Photo via @bacheloretteabc on Instagram

If athleisure is totally your thing, chances are you have a piece or two of your own from Alo Yoga.

If you are anything like us and were entranced by this purple workout set Charity wore to play tennis with Joey as a part of his hometown date, you can purchase the top and the skirt separately at Alo Yoga, for $88 and $78, respectively.

“The ultra-forward Airlift Ribbed Enchanted Bra Tank is layering perfection. Made from lightweight, contouring Airlift Ribbed knit, it has 2-in-1 illusion with adjustable double straps that crisscross at back and a peekaboo center. It’s a head-turner in and out of the studio, especially when paired with high-waist performance leggings.” “Just when the skirt sitch couldn’t get any better, we totally knocked it out of the park. The Grand Slam Tennis Skirt is the one: high-waisted, thick-banded, pleated and Airlift-sleek. We’re pairing it with our fave tanks and bra tops.”

After seeing Charity rock this set, Dark Plum might just be our new favorite color that Alo Yoga has in stock. It even inspired us to go outside and get our exercise on!

Enza Costa from Revolve — $225

Photo via @bacheloretteabc on Instagram

We love a good midi dress, and this one from Enza Costa is absolute perfection.

With a fit just like Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS brand, reviewers have raved about this piece, saying that “it fits the body well and hugs the right places” and “it is the best fit dress for a curvy girl you could find.” Given how flawless it looks on Charity Lawson, the product clearly speaks for itself.

If you love this dress as much as we do, you can purchase it for yourself at Revolve for $225. A beautiful (and comfortable) midi dress without breaking the bank? Sign us up!

MACH & MACH from Saks Fifth Avenue — $1,176

Photo via @bacheloretteabc on Instagram

Last but certainly not least, out of all of Charity’s gorgeous looks this season, this piece from MACH & MACH has to be our all-time favorite. It is seriously as elegant as can be!

“Boasting blazer-inspired styling, MACH & MACH’s snap-front minidress boasts crystal-embellished bows at the sleeve cut outs and a draped faux pearl waist belt.”

Want a little bit of extra flair? This dress comes in a bright pink color as well, and it is perfect for channeling your inner Barbie.

Available to purchase at Saks Fifth Avenue for a whopping $1,176, be sure to have some cash saved up prior to purchasing the sensational Crystal & Faux Pearl-Embellished Blazer Mini Dress.