Stephen Amell Wishes Jensen Ackles Had Played Batman On Arrow

Arrow completed its eight-season run in January, marking the end of the show that birthed the Arrowverse in the first place. As such, many iconic DC heroes appeared on the series over the years, but star Stephen Amell still has one that he wished had showed up. Apparently, the Emerald Archer actor wanted Supernatural star Jensen Ackles to turn up as Batman.

Amell attended C2E2 2020 in Chicago over the weekend, alongside co-star Emily Bett Rickards, and a fan question during a Q&A asked him to name the one character that he regrets never appeared on Arrow. He immediately jumped to the idea of his old pal Ackles boarding the series as the Dark Knight himself, saying:

“We could have had Jensen Ackles come on as Batman but only if people wanted to have an awesome time,” Amell said. “I would have liked the whole Bruce Wayne of it all. That would have been fun.”

He might be Dean Winchester to millions of Supernatural fans, but Ackles has some serious DC pedigree as well. He played Jason Teague on Smallville season 4 and voiced Jason Todd in the Batman: Under the Red Hood animated movie. The actor’s also proven how big of a DC fanboy he is with his internet-breaking Halloween costumes for the past couple of years. Last year, he even somewhat made Amell’s dream come true by cosplaying as Batman.

Of course, Batman did enter the Arrowverse this season, with the legend that is Kevin Conroy playing an alternate Bruce Wayne during “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” It doesn’t seem impossible, then, that Earth-Prime’s Bruce could appear at some point, too. So, there’s a chance Jensen Ackles could go on to play the character, though no doubt Amell would be miffed that they waited to cast him until after Arrow ended.