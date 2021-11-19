Stephen King wants you to watch this sci-fi show

Horror author and Internet favorite Stephen King took to Twitter on Thursday to recommend a new sci-fi show on Apple TV+.

The author of classics like The Stand, Carrie, and The Shining occasionally takes to the platform to share personal views, or just to let fans know what he’s into lately.

“INVASION (Apple+): I like this show, although I don’t know where it’s going. Four intertwined stories, the best concerning a group of English children on a daytrip faced with a bus crash and an unimaginable disaster. It’s got a LORD OF THE FLIES vibe,” the author tweeted.

King, who’s no stranger to writing scary kid characters (see: Pet Sematary), also praised the child actor in the show for being evil.

INVASION (continued): You rarely meet a child in a TV show who is extremely nasty, but there’s one here. He’s refreshingly, unrelievedly hateful. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 18, 2021

The show is about an alien species coming to our planet and the ensuing chaos that ensues. According to the show’s official synopsis, “Earth is visited by an alien species that threatens humanity’s existence. Events unfold in real time through the eyes of five ordinary people across the globe as they struggle to make sense of the chaos unraveling around them.”

Invasion stars Sam Neill, Golshifteh Farahani, and Shioli Kutsuna. It has a Tomatometer score of 42% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 45% audience score, so maybe King is seeing something that the rest of us don’t.

A.V. Club critic Danette Chavez said that the show is “all setup, with very little payoff.”

“The series is determined to tell, not show—relying on shots of people fleeing in terror or gaping at something offscreen, and waiting until the midseason mark to provide the first glimpse at what has everyone on the run.”

There are some positive reviews though.

Richard Roeper from the Chicago Sun Times gave the show three out of four stars, and said it’s “a beautifully filmed, sometimes elusive, expertly crafted slow-build in which we get to know a half-dozen major characters and see how their lives are greatly impacted by the arrival of … something from far beyond.”

What do you think? Is Stephen King’s recommendation on point or totally off? Sound off in the comments.