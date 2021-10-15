Steve Harvey Posts Pic In Wild Outfit And Internet Responds Accordingly

Steve Harvey, comedian and talk show host, is no stranger to attention, but he’s gotten a pop online for maybe not the best reason.

Harvey recently posted a photo of himself in a, well, let’s say interesting outfit. While the photo was probably supposed to show the 64-year-old comedian as cool and relatable, it didn’t quite have that effect.

Take a look:

The photo was posted without comment, which probably doesn’t help his case. Everything about the photo is pretty magical, from the seemingly platform boots, to the leather pants that show a clear outline of Harvey’s no-no zone, to the popped collar on the purple denim jacket, to Harvey’s fairly obvious staged nonchalance.

The outfit and the pose itself pales in comparison to some of the phenomenal posts making fun of him.

Here’s Steve the Harveyhog.

And another!

Move over, Steve Rogers. There’s a new Captain in town.

Dragonball H.

Har-Vey-Oh!

pic.twitter.com/0FyyjkxOaw — I have an iPhone but Androids are better 🇬🇭🇯🇲 (@My_B_ChartLit) October 14, 2021

Harvey’s gonna be the very best!

Here’s an easy Joker dunk.

Why stop there?

What's your name? B.o.B?

So, they calling you Bob? pic.twitter.com/dRhSIpZhwJ — Ali 🇵🇸 (@ali_ahmedddd) October 14, 2021

Harvey also posed in a few other outfits. Don’t worry, they all get their fair share of attention.

Bro got multiple stands pic.twitter.com/aBFko3ZCo1 — w (@IncognitoJov) October 14, 2021

This isn’t to say he didn’t have his defenders. One user went as far as to say that people were jealous of Harvey and were only making fun of him for clout.

He is enjoying his age and his life" unlike others who are editing his pics for clout and jealousy" pic.twitter.com/jphQxxqMQr — Tjm75 (@zolariya1090) October 14, 2021

Even the official Xbox account got in on the fun.

Someone else referenced Harvey’s oversized suit phase from the ’90s and called this an improvement.

I’m happy Steve was able to get his tailor in a better place mentally pic.twitter.com/k41jomUBnF — AC (@_AC91) October 14, 2021

Seriously, there are so many of these it’s impossible to show them all, but it’s worth checking them out.

Harvey is a semi-polarizing celebrity. He’s loved but also hated by some for his supposed actions on his show toward other employees.

He famously wrote a memo to his employees a few years ago about rules when either approaching him or talking to him. Here are some highlights:

Do not come to my dressing room unless invited. Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED. Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly. Either knock or use the doorbell. Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed. Please make an appointment. I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me.

Steve Harvey’s latest project is called Steve and airs on Facebook Watch.