Stormfront Plotline Will Continue In The Boys Season 3

The main antagonist of Season 2 of The Boys will live on, at least through her hateful rhetoric. Amazon has released the latest teaser trailer for Season 3 of its blockbuster show and it provides some juicy tidbits about what to expect moving forward.

The trailer is part of the ongoing series “Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman,” a fake news news program stylized like Fox News, complete with anchor outrage about supes being unfairly targeted by the government.

The last time we saw Stormfront (Aya Cash) there was a question as to whether she would survive her injuries. Now it seems like that question isn’t as important because her racism lives on and her supporters are demanding her whereabouts.

We get some other juicy morsels as well. Looks like The Deep (Chace Crawford) is continuing his desperate quest for relevance by acting as a PR arm for Vought International. Starlight (Erin Moriarty) is back in her older, less sexy costume and Hughie (Jack Quaid) now has a cushy new government job. A new character named Livewire appears and The Deep breaks up the format of the show with an advertisement for Liquid Death Mountain Water.

At one point he lights a mound of plastic garbage on fire and a child collecting garbage struggles to breathe. Good stuff.

Not a ton is known about the new season, but there will be a new character named Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) making an appearance. He apparently knows Stormfront from back when she was Liberty.

The Boys is known for tackling controversial topics underneath its gory superhero veneer, and Season 3 doesn’t look to be any different. Showrunner Eric Kripke leaned hard on the racism and white supremacy vibes with Stormfront, and it’s looking like he’ll continue to explore those topics in the new season.

The exact date for the season 3 premiere is unknown, but we do know that filming for season 3 started in late February of this year. The second season debuted in September of 2020 and the first was released in its entirety on July 26, 2019.