Stranger Things Cast Head Back To School In Season 4 Set Pics

After a six month break, Stranger Things season 4 resumed production again this past week in Atlanta. Filming on the much-anticipated next run of the smash hit Netflix series had only been underway for a month when the cast and crew had to shut up shop due to the pandemic in March. But with things up and running again, these new set photos give us a fresh look at a trio of fan favorite characters.

The two pics below showcase the shoot at the local school that stands in for Hawkins High School. The first image captures Natalia Dyer, AKA young reporter Nancy Wheeler, who appears to have donned a face mask for safety reasons in between takes. The second pic, meanwhile, features Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink, who portray Dustin Henderson and Max Mayfield, chatting behind the school fence. It’s unclear if this is a shot from an actual scene or if they’re just hanging out during a break, though.

So, what can we infer from these photos? Well, it’s odd that Nancy’s back at the high school, though she could just be there to pick up her brother Mike. Alternatively, maybe she’s now got a job at the school. It also seems the Dustin/Max friendship will get more screen time this year. Their dynamic has previously been slightly strained since Max started dating Lucas over him, but this isn’t an issue anymore now that Dustin has his own girlfriend in the form of Suzie.

It’s important to note that none of the characters who moved away from Hawkins at the end of season 3 are pictured here, so it seems Eleven and the Byers’ relocation isn’t just a temporary thing. Remember, Joyce decided to make a fresh start after Hopper’s tragic death. Of course, we know that the sheriff is really alive, just imprisoned in a Russian gulag, so maybe the revelation of his survival will be the thing that brings the gang back together in Stranger Things season 4?