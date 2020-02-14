Stranger Things Fans Are Freaking Out Over Hopper’s Return

Netflix left Stranger Things fans stunned this morning, delivering our first proper look at season 4 of the hit supernatural drama. The 50-second clip took us to Soviet Russia, where a bunch of workers were busy clearing railroad tracks under the instruction of the armed guards. The final seconds of the teaser, though, reveal that Hopper is among these workers.

Yes, David Harbour’s Hawkins police chief isn’t dead! I mean, he’s trapped in Russia somehow and half a world away from his loved ones, but at least he’s alive. And the combination of a surprise Stranger Things 4 promo and the confirmation that Hopper’s still alive has sent the fandom into meltdown. As can only be adequately communicated by an agitated Michael Scott…

Shout it from the rooftops!

HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. #StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/ENfw230Or9 — Cheray (@troianxzendaya) February 14, 2020

If Hopper’s back, then we’re surely guaranteed more of Joyce and Hopper together. After all, the world always needs more of Harbour and Winona Ryder, right?

Thanks God, Joyce and Hopper will be with us again ❣#StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/bEPciR9XH5 — Eda (@_UpsideD0WN) February 14, 2020

Stranger Things Season 3 Images Send Us Back To 1985 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Likewise, Hopper and his adoptive daughter Eleven’s relationship is another fan favorite. And folks are expecting the super-powered teen to lose it when she discovers her dad’s been captured by the Russians.

oh boyyyyyy Eleven is gonna be mad when she finds out what those Russians have done to Daddy Hopper, I am ready for the carnage #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/bTnYEDml3A — Adam Driver's Wife (@wokestofscrolls) February 14, 2020

Thank you, Netflix, for giving us the best Valentine’s Day gift we could have asked for.

happy valentines day to my ALIVE and thriving d’up #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/slAihBjcNO — ellie (@griiffinskane) February 14, 2020

Amongst the happiness surrounding Hopper still being alive, some are already theorizing about the darker repercussions of his current predicament. What if the Russians have messed with his head and he doesn’t have his memories?

wha…what if…hopper was brainwashed and doesnt remember anything about himself or hawkins or eleven #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/jFzVn2rmNn — wynter 🍒 (@honeysummersky) February 14, 2020

Speaking of Hopper basically becoming the Winter Soldier, Harbor genuinely is joining the MCU this year in Black Widow, in which – guess what? – he’ll play the Russian superhero Red Guardian. 2020 is the year that David Harbour pretends to be Russian, it seems.

Hopper comes to Russia for his cousin Alexi Shostakov #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/kKWX8hI3vX — Allison the Disney Diva (elizabeth) (@Daviesallison1A) February 14, 2020

Stranger Things 4 doesn’t have a release date as yet, but it’s thought that it could drop on Netflix around late 2020/early 2021. It’s going to be a tough wait, that’s for sure.