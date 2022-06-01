‘Stranger Things’ fans are pissed off for spoiling season 4’s big twist for themselves

Warning: Spoilers for volume one of Stranger Things 4 to follow.

It seems that one of the internet’s unwritten rules should, in fact, be written somewhere; no matter which slice of the internet you find yourself on, be it YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, or Wikipedia, doing a search on anything related to a show that you aren’t caught up on will almost certainly spoil it for you.

It may happen all the time, but Stranger Things fans are being extra vocal about their missteps, with a post on r/StrangerThings uniting all of those who had the magic of episode seven’s big reveal ripped away from them.

The reveal in question is that Henry Creel, Vecna, and One all share the same identity, catching us lucky few with keyboard-related self-control wildly off-guard. The reveal was made all the more impactful by Jamie Campbell Bower’s masterful portrayal of the latter two, deftly wielding a heinous aura as he brings the truth to light.

The original poster suffered the spoiler fate by googling Bower, which, to be fair, isn’t an unreasonable thing to do after getting enraptured by his performance.

Others had less-forgivable mistakes, with one user admitting to scouring the Stranger Things IMDb page.

Another user’s Google searches were practically begging for spoilers.

But, some commenters flexed their ability to go social media-free in the wake of the Stranger Things premiere, which is a lesson many of these fans could learn from.

Volume one of season four of Stranger Things is currently available to stream on Netflix. Volume two is set to release on July 1.