Stranger Things Season 4 Will Be Inspired By Hellraiser 2 And Black Swan

Stranger Things is just one of those shows that’s swarming with nostalgic references. We’ve already spoke about the hotly anticipated fourth season (including details about some new characters), but we’ve also recently learned about the classic films that will likely be shaping the series.

The show’s creators – the Duffer Brothers – have announced that they’ll be launching weekly posts with ties to Stranger Things, called Video Store Fridays. To what purpose? We hear you cry. Well, it’s to chronicle all the films that they, and the rest of the show’s crew, have been watching lately, and it’s pretty much a given that these classics will have a major impact on the outcome of season 4.

So, what movies are being referenced that will probably inspire the show? Well, one of the first ones featured is the totally wicked, awesome, rad, righteous (and other seemingly outdated cool words) Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey. We don’t know how it’ll crop up in Stranger Things, but it definitely fits the bill for being classically nostalgic.

What else? Well, seeing as we’re talking goofy comedies, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Drop Dead Fred have been given mentions, while Pineapple Express is also in there, though we’re not sure how ‘classic’ that one actually is.

In terms of horror references – naturally, as this is Stranger Things, after all – Hellraiser 2 and The Silence of the Lambs are also brought up. Not to mention some more up-to-date flicks, such as The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and Black Swan.

It seems the weekly posts are chock full of movie references that run the gamut of themes, genres and ideas, as we’ve also seen Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets being mentioned. Why that one? Who knows, but at least they aren’t talking about Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift…oh, wait.