‘Stranger Things’ star wants to play an iconic Batman villain

The undeniable hype for Stranger Things 4 has officially died down, enough so that cast members are able to escape swarms of adoring fans and move on to other projects. We’re expecting Stranger Things 5 to begin shooting soon-ish, but the fifth and final season likely won’t drop on Netflix until 2025. As much as that absolutely devastates us, we’ll be looking forward to seeing the Hawkins gang pop up in different roles in the meantime.

Perhaps the shining star of Stranger Things 4 — even more so than David Harbour’s Hopper and Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven (great as they are) — is Jamie Campbell Bower, whom not many audience members were overly familiar with before his run as Vecna on Stranger Things. The 34-year-old actor and singer might owe his acting success to his role as Jace Wayland in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, which remains an arm’s reach behind Vecna as his greatest performance to date. Twilight fans will know Bower as Caius, one of the three ancient leaders of the Volturi. Actually, now that we think about it, maybe that’s his most iconic role — Twilight does have a huge following.

After donning hours’ worth of prosthetic makeup to portray Vecna, Bower might not be in a huge rush to take on another job just yet. That being said, he’s expressed some interest in a rather surprising part. We haven’t seen a live-action Scarecrow in the Batman universe (and all associated DC projects) since Vincent Kartheiser’s appearance in Titans, so we’d say the character is well overdue for another outing — and who better than Bower to embody one of Batman’s greatest adversaries?

He’s proven with Vecna that he’s got a mean streak, so let’s slap a raggedy sandbag on his head and call it a day. In a recent interview with Geek House Show, during a panel at Comfest 2023, Bower shared his enthusiasm to take on the Scarecrow role.

“There’s been a lot of chatter about Scarecrow recently, that would be cool. To do that, that would be fun. Very spooky, that would be great!”

And he’s right, there’s been a lot of conversations surrounding Scarecrow, especially as The Batman 2 isn’t realistically too far away. There have already been talks that Scarecrow will be the central antagonist of the sequel, so if Warner Bros.’ casting director is a Stranger Things fan, the dreams of the DC community are about to become reality.