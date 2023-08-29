‘Stranger Things’ theory ponders if Vecna possessed another right under our noses

You know a show is successful when not a single detail of even the most forgettable plotlines escapes the attention of the fans, who then proceed to create their respective theories, thus making the viewers want to rewatch. Stranger Things season 4 – which falls under that category – owes at least part of its massive success to the shocking twist regarding Vecna’s identity.

However, this hasn’t stopped fans and observant viewers from coming up with their own intriguing theories. One user referred to episode four of the show’s fourth season – “Dear Billy” – saying that the sudden change in Dr. Anthony Hatch of Pennhurst Medical Hospital suggested that he was possessed by Vecna.

As per the user, when Robin and Nancy requested Hatch to allow them to speak to the patient, Victor Creel, it seemed that Hatch’s answer was going to be a “no,” but rather he said, “Yes, why not? You’ve caught me in a rebellious mood. And there’s something rather urgent I need to check on anyway, so…sure.” The questions that arises is why was he feeling rebellious, and what was the urgent task?

According to the theory, Vecna – who was possessing Hatch up till now – left his body to prepare himself for his next victim, Max. This, to a certain extent, explains Vecna’s absence between Hatch leaving the girls and returning.

Not everyone in the trail of comments agreed with the theory, especially because the power of Vecna to possess another human being wasn’t talked about in the season. But if the show decides to go on with this idea, then it might be something to ponder over.