‘Stranger Things’ writers share BTS video of Joseph Quinn shredding ‘Master of Puppets’

Stranger Things has had plenty of iconic moments during its four-season run, but one of the most viral has come from the latest season’s finale. During this sequence, series newcomer Eddie takes center stage to take on Vecna by shredding Metallica’s iconic hit “Master of Puppets”.

While this scene looks epic, everything takes practice, and thanks to a video shared by the show’s writers, fans can get a glimpse of star Joseph Quinn as he practices these riffs.

The clip captioned “practice makes perfect” shows the star as he rehearses for the scene by running through the song. In the clip, Quinn can be seen without the Eddie wig or outfit. While the song is playing in the background, the star is genuinely jamming out and showing off some impressive guitar skills.

practice makes perfect pic.twitter.com/yjv63A1pfp — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 10, 2022

Eddie Munson is one of the new characters that was introduced to Stranger Things during season four and plays a major role in the plot of the show. The character had quite the arc in this season as he was wanted for the murder of Chrissy, who was brutally murdered by Vecna.

After going on the run, Eddie eventually faces off against Vecna in one final showdown that doesn’t go entirely to plan.

Fans have a while to wait before more Stranger Things arrives to finish things off for the massive Netflix show, but in the meantime, you can catch all of the first four seasons of the show streaming right now.