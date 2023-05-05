Striking writers could shut down Marvel Studios’ ‘Wonder Man’ production

We’re only a few days into the first Hollywood writers’ strike in over 15 years, and disruptions to some of Hollywood’s biggest productions are beginning to pile up quick, and fast. While writers ceasing their work on the entertainment industry’s biggest titles was always going to be a given, the war doesn’t just end with words – members of the guild are taking their fight to the streets to interrupt location shoots on ongoing shoots, including Marvel’s upcoming Disney Plus series Wonder Man.

Footage is circulating on Twitter of Adam Ruins Everything creator Adam Conover standing alongside a number of other picketers, interrupting an on-location shoot for the series.

Hasan Piker and Adam Conover are striking for the WGA outside of a Disney+ shoot for the Wonder Man TV show right now.



"If we shut this shoot down, Disney is going to lose a couple hundred thousand bucks. The more of these we shut down the sooner the strike ends." #WGAStrike pic.twitter.com/KlAqds4o69 — ostonox (@OS2NOX) May 4, 2023

Conover is seen alongside a fellow picketer, explaining to the camera that their presence and war cries may set Disney back a few hundred thousand dollars, when factoring in all of the wasted manpower and hours that go into making the set work. He rationalizes the move that by hurting the Big Mouse’s bank account in this way, the studio will be more open to coming to the negotiating table, as this hurts its bottom line more than giving writers a raise would.

Wonder Man reportedly started filming in early April, and a picketer tells the camera that the production team was at the unnamed location doing some “pick-up shots.” In layman’s terms, some additional shooting that wasn’t part of the initial schedule, used to augment pre-existing scenes.

In the wee hours of the morning when news of the strike first broke, Marvel fans got to wondering about how their favorite franchise is going to end up being impacted by writers putting their pens down and demanding action. Now, it looks like we have some idea of what that looks like.

The dominoes continue to fall in the first week of the strike, with the next season of Yellowjackets already being pushed back, as well as Joel McHale heavily suggesting that the start of production on the Community movie will probably also be delayed.