How much are Super Bowl tickets 2025? Cheapest and most expensive prices right now for New Orleans game

Although Super Bowl 59 is still four months away, many details, including ticket prices, have already been finalized.

The 2025 Super Bowl will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

While we don’t know what teams will get to play in the final matchup, we do know that Kendrick Lamar has been chosen to headline the halftime show. Rihanna, who performed the 2023 halftime show, told Entertainment Tonight that she thinks Lamar “deserves” the job. “Kendrick Lamar is the one that’s supposed to do it right now. He’s gonna crush it. We should never doubt him,” the “Don’t stop the music” singer said. “He’s an amazing artist, top-tier. He had an incredible year.”

Super Bowl 59 will draw in dozens of celebrities in person, and over 100 million fans will watch from the comfort of their homes. If you’d like to try to secure tickets to watch the game in person, we’ve got all the details on how to do it and what the prices currently look like.

The distribution of Super Bowl tickets sounds complicated, but it’s really not. The tickets are distributed in three ways, and the price can vary significantly depending on how you purchase them.

First, the league allocates a number of passes to the two playing teams, who then distribute them to their fans and supporters. Another batch of tickets is given to the remaining teams in the league. Lastly, there’s a lottery prize draw where fans may be selected to purchase tickets.

If you don’t want to wait to see if you win the prize draw, you can purchase tickets to the 2025 Super Bowl on secondary ticket market sites like StubHub. There are typically tons of different options in varying price ranges. However, the tickets aren’t exactly cheap. Currently, the cheapest seats for sale are in the Terrace End Zone for $5,365 per ticket. If you prefer to be closer to the action and sit on the sideline, there are seats available in section 139 for $14,152 per ticket.

Super Bowl 2025 predictions

It will be a few months before we know who will be the two contenders in the 2025 Super Bowl. However, plenty of sports experts have already shared their early predictions.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime in the 2024 Super Bowl with a final score of 25 to 22. They also won the Super Bowl the year prior and are hoping to make NFL history by winning a three-peat. BetMGM Sportsbook has the undefeated Chiefs as the favorites to play for the 2025 Super Bowl title with +475 odds. The Baltimore Ravens have the second-highest odds at +600 to play in the game, per the sportsbook.

DraftKings Sportsbook also currently has the Chiefs and Ravens as favorites to play in the 2025 Super Bowl, with the Lions ranked as a third-place favorite (+850) to play in the game. NFL Network’s Peter Schrager predicts that the Chiefs will win a three-peat this year by defeating the Green Bay Packers in the game.

Which teams have won the most Super Bowl wins?

The New England Patriots have made an NFL-record 11 appearances in the Super Bowl and are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for having the most Super Bowl wins. Here is a list of the NFL franchises with the most Super Bowl rings as of today, according to ESPN.

New England Patriots, 6

Pittsburgh Steelers, 6

San Francisco 49ers, 5

Dallas Cowboys, 5

Green Bay Packers, 4

New York Giants, 4

Kansas City Chiefs, 4

