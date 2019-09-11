Supergirl Producers Tease How Crisis On Infinite Earths Affects Their Show

Now that I sit back and think about it, I’ve really come to realize how past Arrowverse crossovers just haven’t affected Supergirl in the same way they have other DC TV series. More often than not, Kara Zor-El pops over to Earth-1 and helps her superhero friends dispatch whatever the threat may be, before going back home to Earth-38. But in the case of its sister shows, we’ve seen Legends of Tomorrow‘s Martin Stein meet his demise, not to mention Arrow‘s Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak joining The Flash‘s Barry Allen and Iris West for a double wedding.

Obviously, that’ll soon change because “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will very much live up to its comic book counterpart which saw the multiverse concept thrown out the window in favor of one, streamlined universe. Actually, viewers more adept with the source material have been expecting this to occur ever since Supergirl came over to The CW from CBS.

Though they didn’t want to let loose any major spoilers, executive producers and showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller did recently offer some hints at what’s to come while speaking with IGN, with Rovner saying this:

“We’re teeing up Crisis in our way, which is a little bit different from the way Arrow and The Flash are doing it. But it’s all interconnected, and the Monitor will be a part of that storytelling.”

Perhaps knowing her series hadn’t been as greatly affected by previous crossovers as I mentioned earlier, Queller was quick to add the following:

“In general, it has more impact than our crossovers usually do. It filters into the rest of our season where normally the crossovers are standalone.”

For those of you who aren’t aware of the connections being made to Marv Wolfman and George Perez’s classic comic book story arc, the rest of us are all pretty sure that we won’t be discussing Earth-38 all that much in 2020. Instead, we fully expect for Kara to exist on the same planet as Oliver and Barry once “Crisis” wraps. In fact, our trusted source told us as much just last month.

I think the most we’re going to get in the way of that from the Powers That Be right now is what came in the form of Rovner’s next quote:

“The world will be shaken up and there will be fallout, post-Crisis.“

Suffice it to say, all will be revealed once “Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th on The CW.