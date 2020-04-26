Supergirl And Lex Luthor Return In New Photos For Next Episode

We’ve been without new episodes of Supergirl for over a month now, and unfortunately we’ll have to wait a week more. Though Batwoman is returning tonight, the Girl of Steel won’t be back on our screens until next Sunday. However, to tide us over until then, we have these promo images for the episode which promise a Lex-centric hour.

Ever since “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” Jon Cryer’s Lex Luthor has found himself in a cosy position in the rebooted Earth-Prime, as both the head of the DEO and a beloved public figure. And in season 5’s seventeenth episode, “Deus Lex Machina,” we’ll find out the truth about his altered backstory.

As you can see from the following images, it looks like Kara Danvers herself won’t have much screentime, but that’s for a very good reason: this episode marks Melissa Benoist’s first time behind the camera as a director. It’s also notable for bringing back a character not seen on the show in years. Sharon Leal’s returning as Miss Martian, after last appearing in early season 3. And she’s got herself a more comic-accurate outfit.

The episode’s synopsis teases Lex spinning a new scheme in a bid to manipulate his sister once more. Meanwhile, the Superfriends will gather to battle Leviathan.

MELISSA BENOIST MAKES HER DIRECTORIAL DEBUT — Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) proceeds to lay an intricate plan to bring Lena (Katie McGrath) closer to him, defeat Leviathan’s latest attack, and pit Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team against Leviathan. It is also revealed how Lex came into power after Crisis. Melissa Benoist directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Brooke Pohl (#517). Original airdate 5/3/2020.

As with other Arrowverse shows, Supergirl season 5 will be shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down production. 21 episodes were completed, but it’s currently unknown how many are in a fit state to air. What we do know is that episode 5×17 “Deus Lex Machina” premieres on The CW Sunday, May 3rd.