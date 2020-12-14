Supergirl Season 6 Will Reportedly Kill Off [SPOILERS]

Earlier this year, we learned that Supergirl would be concluding with its upcoming sixth season. Arrowverse fans were devastated by the news that the Girl of Steel’s solo show would be no more, though the cast and crew promised that the final run will be better than ever and send off the series in style. And while we don’t know much about its plot just yet, it’s possible that it could feature a shocking death.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us that Supergirl was being cancelled in the first place before it was announced, and that Hayden Christensen was returning in Obi-Wan – that Kara Zor-El herself will perish in season 6. It’s unclear exactly how it’ll go down, but we’ve been informed that the decision has been made to kill off the heroine as Melissa Benoist is ready to move on to other roles and isn’t interested in returning for future crossovers or anything like that.

Of course, this is very similar to Stephen Amell’s decision to leave Arrow after season 8, with Oliver Queen’s story likewise ending on a heroic sacrifice. The exact situation behind Supergirl‘s cancellation has yet to be revealed, but it does seem that, while The CW were the ones to pull the plug on it, Benoist was very accepting of the news, as she was looking to make a change anyway, following the birth of her first child this fall.

It’d been previously assumed that Supergirl would pull an idea from the comics and have Kara Danvers fly off to the future to join the Legion of Super-Heroes. Remember, though, her death is also an iconic comic book moment, as she met her end back in the 80s in the original “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event. It would be a bit surprising if a hopeful show like this one killed off its hero, but it would also be the most impactful way of wrapping it up.

Supergirl season 6 is in production now, though it’ll premiere on The CW at a later date than the rest of the Arrowverse series, which return in January/February.