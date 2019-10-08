New Synopsis For The Flash May Tease Bloodwork’s Arrival

In just a matter of hours from the time of this writing, The Flash will have returned for its highly anticipated sixth season. When you stop to think about it, time has really flown by, as it seems like just yesterday this show kicked off. But even with a handful of years behind it, this fan favorite displays no signs of slowing down.

Now, as we join Barry Allen on the next leg in his incredible journey, it’ll quickly become apparent that Oliver Queen isn’t the only one having to deal with a lot heading into “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” With the timeline having been accelerated, the Scarlet Speedster is being forced to come to grips with the fact that he’ll vanish before long.

That said, it’s difficult not finding the official synopsis for “Dead Man Running” to be the slightest bit foreboding. Here, check it out for yourself and see:

GET READY FOR A KILLER PARTY – Knowing that Crisis is only weeks away, Barry (Grant Gustin) prepares a member of Team Flash for life without him while hunting a terrifying meta-human with an unquenchable thirst. Meanwhile, Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) uncovers a family secret. Sarah Boyd directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Thomas Pound (#603). Original airdate 10/22/2019.

The Flash: 6x02 - "A Flash Of Lightning" Gallery 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

At this point in time, it’s hard to tell whether this “terrifying meta-human with an unquenchable thirst” is merely a guest villain in desperate need of some Gatorade, or if indeed we’re going to see Bloodwork in monstrous form. In case you hadn’t heard, he’ll be the big bad for the first half of the season, or what we should call the “pre-Crisis era.”

As for who’ll be the main antagonist for the second half of the season, well, that information has yet to be disclosed. My Spidey Sense tells me it’ll be Mob Rule because he’d been teased by Nora in season 5 and we’ve yet to see him. Then again, you never truly know which aces the producers have up their sleeves.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights on The CW, with “Dead Man Running” set to debut on October 22nd.