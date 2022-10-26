‘Tales of the Jedi’ reviews are in, and critics say it’s a must-watch for ‘Star Wars’ fans

The full season of Tales of the Jedi has just dropped on Disney Plus, comprising six episodes of between 10 and 20 minutes each. These are a deep dive into the backstories of some of the most important Jedi in the franchise, with episodes exploring the never-before-seen pasts of Ahsoka Tano, Qui-Gon Jinn, Count Dooku, Mace Windu, and uh, Yaddle (she’s back!).

The CG-animated Star Wars shows are often unfairly dismissed as being aimed at younger viewers, but the review embargo has just lifted and critics seem to agree that this is must-watch TV for any Star Wars fan.

Slashfilm calls it “stunning”:

Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi Review: A Series Full Of Stunning Animation, Pathos And Galaxy Lore https://t.co/AbAlphUJNu https://t.co/42QwcZjrrO — Liam Mason (@LoveFunLiam) October 26, 2022

Just put Dave Filoni in charge of Lucasfilm already:

“Tales of the Jedi is an absolute joy to watch. This is an incredible series expanding on the stories of Ahsoka and Dooku with mesmerizing animation. Dave Filoni is a master at #StarWars.” says @ThomasStorai in his review:⬇️#TalesOfTheJedi https://t.co/vN2wympJgo — Future Of The Force (@futureotforce) October 26, 2022

Another five star rating:

Go back to the beginning in #StarWars Tales of the Jedi! Check out @jameslister97 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ review of the new series!https://t.co/aesQJYSAvR — GYCO! (@getyourcomicon) October 26, 2022

We love the Count Dooku episodes too:

Just finished Tales of the Jedi. Wow. They are all great but the Dooku episodes are special, particularly “Choices” which details the beginning of his disillusionment of the Jedi. One of the eps parallels The Phantom Menace and there is TONS to say about it but not until it’s out — Danny (@DisneyMusings23) October 18, 2022

It’s better than many assumed it would be:

It seems that Tales of the Jedi will go down as one of the best CG animated shows in Star Wars. We’re eagerly waiting on the Rotten Tomatoes score, but it should be noted that a few hours after it was released it’s already sitting on a perfect 100 percent audience rating.

After these episodes, we’re hoping Tales of the Jedi isn’t limited to a single season. There’s a wealth of untold stories about Jedi out there we’d love to delve into. Let’s hope the Lucasfilm story group has all this planned out. This project has a ridiculous amount of potential given how many Jedi were active around the time of the prequel trilogy.

So c’mon, where’s our Kit Fisto, Plo Kloon, and Ki-Adi Mundi episodes?