Tarek El Moussa’s net worth, confirmed

Tarek El Moussa became a household name in 2013 after shooting to fame with Flip or Flop, a show which saw Moussa and his former wife, Christina Hall, flipping homes in the Orange County area.

Over the course of his career, Moussa has flipped more than 800 homes — for those who don’t know, people who flip homes typically buy a property in need of renovations, they make the renovations and sell it on for a higher price. Anyways, the 43-year-old, started his real estate journey at the age of 21 and has been in the business for quite some time.

Moussa’s real estate and home renovation expertise and his ability to spot high potential properties made him incredibly successful in his field, coupled with a popular HGTV series that ran for 10 whole seasons and even spawned some spin-offs it’s no surprise to hear that this man has an impressive net worth.

What is Tarek El Moussa’s net worth?

According to an article from Parade Home & Garden, the reality TV star is estimated to be worth roughly $15 million which is actually slightly lower than his ex-wife, Hall. The couple divorced in 2018 after being married for nine years — the couple had two children together. Despite their divorce, Moussa and Hall carried on with their popular TV show for another four years before announcing the finale on social media in 2022.

Where does Tarek El Moussa’s money come from?

Since then, Moussa has gone on to host more house flipping shows on HGTV, his current project, Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa, aired its third season in 2023. He’s also appeared in countless other property flipping shows and even talk shows.

Moussa’s income comes from several sources, obviously his house flipping business and the TV show deals make him a sizable profit each year, but he and his family also have their own production company, Homemade Productions, which creates their own shows. Clearly Moussa’s success stems from his ability to continually expand his businesses and diversify his income.

In 2021, Moussa married model and real estate agent Heather Rae Young, the couple have one son together. The couple moved into their “forever home” in 2021 — a stunning Newport beach house which they originally bought as a flip but decided to move into.

Tarek El Moussa may have finally graduated from the Bachelor pad to the forever home, but he continues to flip houses and considering how profitable it is it’s likely he won’t be stopping anytime soon.

