‘Taylor says I have a face he wants to kill’: Dave Annable talks about wanting to stick around for ‘Special Ops: Lioness’

Dave Annable is Neil in Taylor Sheridan‘s new Paramount Plus drama, Special Ops: Lioness, and as fans of the Yellowverse know, this isn’t the first time he’s partnered with the filmmaker, screenwriter, and actor on a project.

In fact, Annable was a vital part of the Yellowstone realm as Lee Dutton. While he only appeared in three episodes, he made a significant impact in both life and death, especially regarding Kevin Costner’s John Dutton. So when Annable was asked to be part of Lioness, he was thrilled about the opportunity but worried about something Sheridan told him.

Speaking to People, Annable recalls telling Sheridan that he really wanted to stick around for more of Lioness than he did in Yellowstone, even though the brain of the operation muttered something to him that left a lingering impact:

“Taylor has said I have a face he wants to kill. For this, I was like, ‘Don’t kill me, I can’t take two in a row.'”

It goes without saying that no one knows what their fate will be until the project gets rolling and that there are magical pieces of filmmaking that could make Annable appear to exist longer in the series than he actually does. Still, IMDb lists him as being in all eight episodes of Lioness, and we’re thrilled about the prospect. Annable is looking forward to it too:

“I’m super excited. Taylor’s incredible. He’s one of the best, most authentic voices we have out there right now.”

Sheridan’s new Paramount Plus series is streaming its premiere episode on the Paramount Network tonight, and the series is set to release new episodes on the streaming platform every Sunday. For fans who already subscribe to Paramount Plus, you can see the second episode on the platform now.