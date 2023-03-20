‘Ted Lasso’ is headed to the White House to discuss mental health and wellbeing with President Biden

With values such as kindness, optimism, and determination, the show Ted Lasso is certainly bringing positivity to the world, and now they hope to take that positivity all the way to the White House to discuss mental health with President Biden.

The cast will be heading to the White House to sit down with President Biden and his wife Jill Biden to discuss the importance of mental health and wellbeing following the premiere of the third season of the show last week. The President teased the meeting in a picture shared on Twitter with the word ‘believe’ in the Ted Lasso classic blue and yellow taped above the entryway to the Oval Office, just like in the show.

Apple confirmed the meeting only minutes later writing, “Ted Lasso has inspired the world through its universal themes around optimism, kindness, and determination and the Lasso philosophy to ‘believe.'” Clips from the event will be made available to watch on the White House’s official social media platforms.

The third season started last week, with the first episode, “Smells Like Mean Spirit” hitting Apple TV Plus on March 15, kickstarting the 12 episodes that will make up this current season. It would appear that this could be the last season of the popular Emmy Award-winning series, with showrunner and star, Jason Sudeikis, telling Deadline that he feels this season wraps up the storyline quite nicely, saying,

“This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering.”

You can catch up on all episodes currently aired on Apple TV Plus and watch the third season with new episodes released every Wednesday.