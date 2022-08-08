Ted Lasso is one of Apple TV Plus’ most popular shows so far and, after two huge seasons, there is growing anticipation that the upcoming third season could be the end, but the door isn’t yet closed.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, co-creator and star of the show Brendan Hunt addressed things going on in this next season including the fate of the show once it reaches its finale.

While he couldn’t provide a conclusive answer to how much more Ted Lasso we will be seeing, the star assured fans no Infinity War-level events will be taking place.

“We are writing an ending for this three-chunk portion that we’ve always seen, but it’s not like Thanos is in it and half of us die. Most of us, anyway, will probably still be alive, so I don’t think leaving an out is anything to worry about. “It’s just a matter of whether or not we pick this up in some other way, and when. But right now, we have to get through this whole mishegas, and then we’ll have a clearer head to see what the future holds.”

Providing insight into what fans should expect to see in the show’s next season, Hunt said that we’ll be picking up the loose ends left at the conclusion of season two and seeing AFC Richmond. re-enter the Premiere League going to head-to-head with Nate and Rupert at their new home of West Ham United.

While there is no release date for the season yet, Ted Lasso season three is expected to land before the end of 2022.